Defensive Players Who Will Make a Difference Against Oklahoma State
The Arizona Wildcats' defense did not look like the same unit that held teams to an average of 8.7 points, 2.7 takeaways and a 22.7% third-down conversion rate in their first three games.
Although Arizona did manage to cause a turnover late in the game thanks to an interception by Treydan Stukes, the defense allowed 39 points, 399 yards of total offense and allowed six out of seven successful trips in the red zone.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back from the lackluster performance and get back to the suffocating style of defense that they had played in the first three games of the season, starting with the Oklahoma State Cowboys this Saturday at 12 p.m. (MST).
There will be many advantages that Arizona will hope to take advantage of, from the rowdy Zona Zoo to the warm weather that the desert is known for.
These three defensive players will play a crucial role in the Wildcats' ability to stop the Oklahoma State offense from gaining success.
Treydan Stukes-Cornerback
Arizona's team captain is finally back to full health and at the perfect time, as he is one of the most experienced defensive backs on the defense.
Stukes logged nine tackles, seven of those being on his own, with one pass breakup and an interception that he caught in the fourth quarter of the game.
Stukes' five years of experience on the Arizona defense, paired with his high-level tackling ability and lockdown prowess at the nickel, set him up to have a big game against a Cowboys offense that is keen on passing the ball.
Michael Dansby-Conerback
Dansby was a shining spot in an otherwise blemished performance by the defensive backs last Saturday, which saw them allow 288 yards and a touchdown.
Dansby was an island the entire game, being targeted just once through four quarters and breaking it up to end it with a spotless sheet.
Through all four games, the San Joe State transfer was targeted 15 times and yielded five catches for 54 yards.
That kind of lockdown capability is why he is slated to have another big game against Oklahoma State this Saturday, by continuing to keep any receiver he covers at minimal production in terms of catches.
Riley Wilson-Linebacker
Wilson is another player on the defensive side of the ball who has finally returned to full health and has made a noticeable difference on the field since then.
The Montana transfer was a constant force when he was plugged into the game, wreaking havoc in the backfield and recording two sacks by the end of the game.
Now that he is entirely in the linebacker rotation, he will continue his reign of dominance against the Cowboys' offense, which has struggled through four games
