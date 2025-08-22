Arizona Training Camp: UA QB Noah Fifita
It was the final day of training camp on Thursday. Arizona is now just over one week away from opening its season at Arizona Stadium against Hawaii.
Following the conclusion of the final practice of training camp, UA QB Noah Fifita spoke to the media about the progress of the offense under new OC Seth Doege, his thoughts on the wide receiver room and more.
On the progress the offense has made during training camp:
Fifita: “I think we’ve made a lot of progress from the beginning of fall camp, but if you really look back how far we’ve come from spring ball and throughout the summer, I think we’ve come a long way. The guys are buying in. The guys believe. The belief in our building, especially on our side of the ball, is real right now and you give a lot of credit to coach Doege and the coaching staff for that.”
On how the depth of the wide receiver room benefits the offense:
Fifita: “We’ve been talking about our receiver room all offseason long. We talked about the depth, the skill set of all of our guys and I think it reigned true throughout this entire fall camp. Different guys have shown up at different points in camp and it’s just so exciting because we have that depth (and) explosiveness all over our wide receiver room. I’m excited to see them be able to go against a different defense upcoming.”
On the speed added to the wide receiver room:
Fifita: “I think if you look back at our numbers during the summer, you give coach (Cullen) Carroll and the strength staff a lot of credit because our team in general is super fast and obviously coach (Brennan) and them did a great job of recruiting these guys. I think if you look at our wide receiver room and on our offense… our top 5-10 in our receiver room can all run. I think that’s what makes it such a big threat. You got guys that can run by you, you have guys that can run great routes and attack the ball in the air so that receiver room is impressive.”
On the growth of center Ka’ena Decambra:
Fifita: “That’s one of my best friends on the team for sure. We hang out a lot off the field. We’ve been able to build a great connection since he’s got here. He has always had the swagger, he’s always had the confidence and he has always had the work ethic and the physical mentality since he has got here. You’ve seen him get more confident in the offense and coach Doege and them have been throwing him into a leadership role. I think that’s a little new for him, so he has definitely taken that and ran away with it. He is kind of the leader of the front, leader of the offense.”
What are your expectations for Fifita and the Wildcats offense this season? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.