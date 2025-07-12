Arizona's Tylor Megill Developing Despite IL Issues
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Throughout its storied history, Arizona has seen 21 first round MLB Draft picks with the most recent coming during the 2024 draft when outfielder Chase Davis went No. 21 overall to St. Louis.
As we get closer to the MLB Draft, we wanted to take a look at fromer Wildcats in the league to catch up on their playing careers.
We’ve already taken a look at catcher Austin Wells and his impact on the Yankees this season. Now, we will take a look at another New York player in Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.
Before the MLB, Megill spent two seasons with the Wildcats as a relief pitcher and not a starter where he made 41 appearances and only started four games. He posted a career 5.14 ERA in 68 ⅓ innings of work totaling 74 strikeouts while giving up 31 walks and 39 earned runs.
Arizona managed to make the postseason once and fell in the Lubbock Regional. During Megill’s time in Tucson, the Wildcats went 72- 43 in two seasons.
Although at this moment, Megill is on the 60-day IL with an elbow sprain and expected to return in mid-August, the right hander was able to make 14 starts this season.
In those starts, Megill racked up 68 ⅓ innings of work totaling 89 strikeouts to his 33 walks leading to 3.95 ERA with a 5-5 record.
The 6-foot-7, 23-pound pitcher had his stuff working with a combination of his four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, changeup and curveball keeping hitters off balanced.
This season, Megill was using his fastball 42% of the time to get ahead of batters and keep the counts in his favor.
This season he was on pace to improve on his 2024 year where he managed to make 15 starts totaling 78 innings and collecting 91 strikeouts to his 32 walks. He posted a 4.04 ERA helping the Mets make their postseason run.
Although Megill is out at the moment and has spent a good amount of time on the IL list, he is developing and trending in the right direction as a Major League level starting pitcher. More importantly, it is clear that the Mets will need him down the stretch to keep in the postseason race.
