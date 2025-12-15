Arizona vs Abilene Christian Wildcats Preview

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (9-0, AP Top 25) return to McKale Center for a non-conference matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) on December 16, 2025. Arizona enters this game in the midst of a historic campaign highlighted by an unbeaten start and a No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, while Abilene Christian has built a solid early season in the Western Athletic Conference.

Arizona’s Historic Season So Far

Arizona’s season has been one of the most impressive in the country. The Wildcats are unbeaten at 9-0, riding momentum after decisive wins over top opponents and climbing to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll thanks to a combination of elite scoring, rebounding, and defense.

Overall, this season, Arizona’s offensive attack has been prolific and efficient. According to cumulative stats through nine games, the Wildcats are averaging about 89.3 points per game and doing so with efficient shooting across the roster.

Jaden Bradley leads the team at roughly 14.3 points per game, followed closely by Koa Peat at 14.8 PPG and Burries at 13.1 PPG. Anthony Dell’Orso has been an efficient scoring option off the bench, shooting near 39 % from deep. Tobe Awaka and Krivas anchor the interior with strong rebounding numbers, while Ivan Kharchenkov leads the team in steals.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Arizona’s combination of scoring balance, rebounding, and defensive effort has allowed them to not only win games but often control them from tip-off through the final whistle. The Wildcats’ offensive efficiency currently ranks among the top teams in the nation, and their rebounding strength gives them extra possessions that fuel fast-break opportunities.

Abilene Christian’s Key Components

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a layup during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Abilene Christian enters Tucson with a 7-3 record, sitting near the top of the WAC standings. The Wildcats have shown toughness and the ability to win close games, including a 77-69 victory over New Mexico State and a 71-63 win at Pepperdine. Their scoring average sits in the mid-70s at about 73.8 points per game, and they allow roughly 65.7 points per game, highlighted by a defense that keeps opponents under control.

Abilene Christian guard Nasir DeGruy (10) and guard Hunter Jack Madden (21) fight for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023., in Stillwater, Okla. (Mitch Alcala for the Oklahoman) | Mitch Alcala for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive efficiency is moderate, and they shoot around 45 % from the field, but their defensive numbers help keep them competitive against stronger teams. Abilene Christian also rebounds respectably and works the ball around, ranking in the nation’s mid-range in assists and ball movement.

Senior forward Bradyn Hubbard leads Abilene Christian with about 16.4 points per game, offering the Wildcats’ coaches a reliable scoring option. Joseph Scott leads the team in rebounds at roughly 6.1 per game, while Rich Smith contributes in the backcourt with scoring and playmaking.

What to Watch in This Matchup

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a layup during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

For Arizona, this game offers a chance to continue building rhythm and confidence before conference play begins. The Wildcats will look to maintain their high-octane offense and strong rebounding edge while managing pace against a disciplined Abilene Christian squad.

Arizona’s depth and talent, from Bradley’s leadership to Peat’s scoring and Burries’ rising star performance, position them as a heavy favorite on paper.

Overall, the matchup highlights Arizona’s pursuit of perfection and national dominance while giving fans a chance to see how the No. 1 team handles a mid-Dec test against a strong mid-major opponent.

With offensive firepower, defensive discipline, and rising confidence across the roster, Arizona looks poised to extend its unbeaten start and continue its march toward Big 12 play and deeper postseason aspirations.

Be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.