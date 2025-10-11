Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Live Game Thread
Tucson, Ariz. -- Arizona is set to host No. 18 BYU on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats bounced back last week with a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State to advance to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 conference play. They are also 4-0 at home this season as they look to remain undefeated at home on Saturday.
Arizona suffered a big blow on its defensive line as head coach Brent Brennan said earlier this week that defensive lineman Tre Smith will miss the rest of the season.
Wide receiver/punt returner Jeremiah Smith and defensive back Jack Luttrell have also been ruled out for Arizona.
BYU is 5-0 on the season, ranked No. 18 in the country heading into this game. The Cougars defeated Colorado and West Virginia to open conference play.
They are led by freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, running back LJ Martin and wide receiver Chase Roberts on the offensive side of the ball. They enter this weekend boasting a top-two defense in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (239.6) and scoring (12.2).
- "We are playing the 18th-ranked team in the country. They are the No. 8 defense in the nation. Offensively, they are incredibly efficient with the young quarterback when they combine big play receivers and really effective run game," Brennan said.
- "This is a great challenge for our team and we know that."