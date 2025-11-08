Arizona Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks Live Game Thread
Tucson, AZ. -- Arizona returns home to host Kansas at Arizona Stadium Saturday afternoon.
In its first game back off the bye week, Arizona cruised to a 52-17 win over Colorado last week.
Noah Fifita completed 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns in just over two quarters of play time before the starters were sat for the game. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Fifita threw his four touchdowns to four different wide receivers, including the first career touchdown for freshman wide receiver Gio Richardson.
Kansas enters Saturday at 5-4. The Jayhawks are coming off a 38-21 win at home over Oklahoma State. Both teams enter Saturday's matchup one win away from reaching a bowl game.
Wide receiver Chris Hunter has been ruled out for Arizona. Defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew will also miss another game.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels will be a player to watch as he can run, which Arizona's defense has struggled against at times this season. The Wildcats looked better defensively last week against Kaidon Salter and Colorado. They will have another challenge on Saturday against Daniels and his mobility.
"This isn't the first season he's had success," Brennan said on Daniels. "He's had success for a long time at that school and in this conference. I think the thing that's interesting about him is he really is a dynamic player in both his ability to make every throw and his ability to run it effectively. He is a strong powerful kid, and so you see him break tackles."