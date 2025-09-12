By The Numbers: Arizona Wildcats Vs Kansas State History
Friday night will mark the ninth time in the two programs' history that Arizona and Kansas State will be facing each other in football.
All-time, Arizona is 5-2-1 against Kansas State.
Arizona won the very first game in the series 28-21 back in 1941. The following games were in 1946 with an Arizona 28-7 win and in 1953 with a 26-26 tie before three more games in the 1960s where Arizona won two games and lost one.
The first win for Kansas State in the series came in 1969 when they defeated Arizona 42-27 in Tucson. Last year's game was the first game in the series that was on the road for Arizona in Manhattan.
Last year was the first time the two programs faced off since 1978. The game last year was the first in a home-and-home series that the two schools agreed to before Arizona joined the Big 12, which is why both games are considered non-conference in their records.
The Wildcats entered last year's game against Kansas State 2-0, but off two shaky wins with a 61-39 win over New Mexico and 22-10 win over Northern Arizona at home. Arizona entered last season's game with confidence and opened with a touchdown drive before eventually getting blown out 31-7 by Kansas State.
This year, Arizona also enters the game against Kansas State with two wins, but now they are more convincing with a 40-6 win over Hawaii and a 48-3 win over Weber State. The defense has yet to allow a touchdown in either game, while they continue to find their groove offensively under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege. It is also the second year of the Brent Brennan era as the head coach.
Kansas State enters this year's contest struggling to start the season with a three-point win over North Dakota and losses to Iowa State in Ireland and, most recently, at home against Army. It remains unclear if starting running back Dylan Edwards will play after injuring his ankle in the season opener against the Cyclones.
Kansas State QB Avery Johnson dominated Arizona on the ground with his legs in last year's matchup. He will be the primary player to monitor for Arizona defensivley.
What are your predictions for Friday's game between Arizona and Kansas State? Will UA remain undefeated entering conference play or take its first loss of the season?