3 Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For Against Kansas State
After starting the season with two dominant wins over Hawaii and Weber State, Arizona moves its sights to its biggest test of the season with Kansas State coming to Tucson. While it isn't an official conference game, it will still be a good test to see where this UA team is at moving forward the rest of the season.
Kansas State is 1-2 to start its season with losses to Iowa State (in Ireland) and Army, while escaping with a 38-35 win over North Dakota. It has been the start to the season for the (other) Wildcats that most had expected as they head into this contest against Arizona.
Here are three players to monitor for Kansas State heading into Friday's standalone game at Arizona Stadium.
QB Avery Johnson
In last season's 31-7 win for Kansas State over Arizona, Avery Johnson torched UA as a runner for 107 yards on the ground to go along with his two passing touchdowns. The Wildcats have typically struggled against mobile quarterbacks in the recent past, so this will be a huge test for this Arizona defense that has yet to allow a touchdown this season.
Through the first three games this season, Johnson has completed 65 percent of his passes for 763 passing yards and six touchdowns to just one interception. He has also only taken two snaps. He hasn't been as involved as a runner with just 78 yards and another score on 18 carries.
The key to this game for Arizona will be doing its best to keep Johnson in the pocket and limit him as a runner.
RB Joe Jackson
Kansas State lost its expected leading rusher in Dylan Edwards to an ankle injury in the season opener against Iowa State. He has been sidelined since and is considered "50/50" to play this week against Arizona.
If he remains sidelined, it will likely be sophomore Joe Jackson continuing to lead the way alongside Johnson in the backfield for Kansas State.
Through three games, he has totaled 30 carries for 136 yards on the ground. He has yet to find the end zone on the ground, but he has scored through the air with a receiving touchdown against North Dakota.
WR Jayce Brown
The leading receiver across the board to start the season for Kansas State, Jayce Brown has totaled 216 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.
He was limited to just three receptions for 29 yards last time out in a game where Army dominated the time of possession, but he racked up a score and 78 yards on four receptions against Iowa State followed by another touchdown and 109 yards on 12 catches against North Dakota.
Brown should continue to be the top target for Johnson in the passing game.
What players are you monitoring offensively for Kansas State? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.