Wildcats Week 6 Offensive Grades Are In
The Arizona Wildcats didn't waste time jumping on Oklahoma State in Tucson last Saturday, blitzing the Cowboys to a 41-13 victory. Offensively, it was the team's first big scoring output of conference play.
The Wildcats found great success through the air in the rout and picked up nearly 500 total yards. Albeit against one of the worst defenses in the country, a big offensive showing was much needed following the first loss of the season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wildcats had plenty of solid contributors in the win. Here are five players who stood out (minimum 30 snaps).
5. OT Tristan Bounds
Bounds anchored the right side of the Arizona offensive line throughout the game. He's been outstanding in protecting his quarterback's front side this season. The Michigan transfer is making the most of his first opportunity to start at the collegiate level.
According to PFF, Bounds received a 66.7 overall grade, with a pass blocking grade of 77.9. He also earned a run blocking grade of 57.2, marking an area where he could stand to improve this season.
4. WR Javin Whatley
Whatley caught his third touchdown of the season, a 21-yard strike from Fifita in the third quarter. The redshirt senior wideout collected five receptions for 52 yards and a score, adding to his season total of 316 receiving yards, which leads the team.
According to PFF, Whatley earned a 67.0 overall grade, with a 66.4 receiving grade and a 60.7 run blocking grade.
3. WR Chris Hunter
Hunter turned in his best game of the season so far against the Cowboys. He snagged five passes for 65 yards and caught a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter. After dropping three passes in the previous two games, Hunter was clean and secure on Saturday without a single drop.
According to PFF, Hunter earned an overall grade of 67.9, with a receiving grade of 67.2 and a run blocking grade of 61.9.
2. C Ka'ena Decambra
The Arizona offensive line struggled, allowing six sacks in the game, but Decambra was a rock in the middle of the formation. He also put forth one of his best performances of the season, and once again did not commit a penalty. He has only one penalty through five games.
According to PFF, Decambra had an overall grade of 70.3, with a pass blocking grade of 73.4 and a run blocking grade of 67.3.
1. QB Noah Fifita
Fifita had a career day in Tucson. The redshirt junior signal caller matched a career-high with five touchdown passes and 376 yards in the air. Despite one interception, Fifita earned Co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance leading the Wildcats' offense.
According to PFF, Fifita earned an 80.1 overall grade and a passing grade of 85.3. Fifita only played three quarters in the blowout, but still managed to turn in one of his best days in an Arizona uniform.
