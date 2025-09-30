Arizona Hears News on Game Against BYU
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with three-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, in the first conference game of the season, Arizona hit a bump in the road in a game against No. 14 Iowa State as the Wildcats fell 39-14 suffering their first loss of the season.
Coming into Saturday’s game, Arizona (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) felt like it had momentum with an impressive start to the season and getting healthy during the bye-week. However, on the first drive of the game, the Wildcats marched down the field looking for points but missed a 46-yard field goal by kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, which seemed to set the tone of the game against Iowa State.
Arizona, found itself in an early 22-0 hole against Iowa State due to missed opportunities, sloppy play and unforced errors. The Wildcats would score right before half making it a 15-point game.
Arizona is clearly a better team than last season but the Wildcats put together another poor road performance in the Brent Brennan era and now have lost 4-straight road games in blowout fashion dating back to last season.
Review
Against the Cyclones, Fifita threw the ball more than he had all season, going 32 of 48 while totaling 253 yards to go along with his two touchdown passes and two interceptions. It was his first turnovers of the season.
The Wildcats' quarterback had his issues fighting the open receiver and, at times, put the ball in the wrong place.
Although he has seen improvements under Doege, Fifita is completing a career low 59% of his attempts coming into the Iowa State game. However, following the loss, he is up 62% on 126 passes.
Still, even on some completions, Fifita has thrown behind his receivers, causing them to slow down and resulting in a short pick-up instead of an explosive play.
If Arizona’s offense is going to take the next step, Fifita needs to start putting the ball on the money so his playmakers can make explosive gains.
Now, the Wildcats will start to prepare for their game against Oklahoma State at home with a 12 p.m. (MST) kickoff on TNT.
However, the Big 12 announced the kickoff times for the following week and Arizona will face No. 23 BYU on the prime time slot of games with a 5 p.m. (MST) kick on ESPN2.
We will have more on the upcoming game against OSU with press conference news and updates throughout the week.