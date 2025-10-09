3 Arizona Offensive Players Who Need to Shine Against BYU
The Arizona Wildcats gained a significant amount of momentum after decimating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-13 at home while gaining 478 yards of total offense and scoring five passing touchdowns.
After getting that game out of the way, the Wildcats will now look to carry that momentum over to a much more physical, challenging defense in the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars.
BYU boasts the eighth-best defense in the FBS and the best in the Big 12, making it the most challenging puzzle to solve for offensive coordinator Seth Doege and his squad of electrifying players.
For the Arizona offense to flourish over such an aggressive defense, it will need its best players to be at their best this upcoming Saturday.
Noah Fifita-Quarterback
Fifita is coming off of one of his best performances of the season, as he threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns on 28 of 38 passes. Those numbers saw him reach the five-touchdown mark for the fourth time in his career and tie Khalil Tate on Arizona's all-time touchdown list with 57.
The BYU Cougars are the 12th-ranked defense in the FBS when it comes to passing yards allowed, so Fifita will have to be at his absolute best in getting the ball downfield for large chunk plays.
Should he run into that problem, he still can make plays with his feet, something Doege wanted him to improve on in the offseason, which he did to an incredible extent.
Tre Spivey-Wide receiver
Spivey has emerged as an actual red-zone threat for the Wildcats and a useful weapon that can gain extra yards.
In an offense without a true No. 1 receiver, he has made his case to be that for Fifita, especially in the last game, as he seems to be improving as the season progresses.
In the first four games, Spivey had just five catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. In one game alone, the transfer out of Kansas State matched his season total in touchdowns and eclipsed his yards with 80.
As much of a red-zone threat as Spivey has become, he has a real challenge in front of him, as BYU is the second-best defense in the Big 12.
Ty Buchanan-Offensive tackle
Buchanan is perhaps the most consistent lineman on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats, as he is one of the better run blockers in that unit and is an airtight pass blocker.
Ever since he came over from Texas Tech in the offseason, Fifita's blindside has been well-protected, and some of Arizona's biggest runs have come from that side.
Buchanan did come off the field for much of the OK State game due to an injury, but he has not been named on the latest availability report, which should give fans much confidence that the offensive line will be at full health.
The Wildcats will need that against a BYU defensive line and linebacking corps that prides itself on getting to the opposing team's backfield.
