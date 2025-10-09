Inside The Wildcats

3 Arizona Offensive Players Who Need to Shine Against BYU

The Wildcats will need these players to deliver outstanding performances for the offense to reach its maximum potential.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats gained a significant amount of momentum after decimating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-13 at home while gaining 478 yards of total offense and scoring five passing touchdowns.

After getting that game out of the way, the Wildcats will now look to carry that momentum over to a much more physical, challenging defense in the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars.

BYU boasts the eighth-best defense in the FBS and the best in the Big 12, making it the most challenging puzzle to solve for offensive coordinator Seth Doege and his squad of electrifying players.

For the Arizona offense to flourish over such an aggressive defense, it will need its best players to be at their best this upcoming Saturday.

Noah Fifita-Quarterback

Noah Fifita
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) points up to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Fifita is coming off of one of his best performances of the season, as he threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns on 28 of 38 passes. Those numbers saw him reach the five-touchdown mark for the fourth time in his career and tie Khalil Tate on Arizona's all-time touchdown list with 57.

The BYU Cougars are the 12th-ranked defense in the FBS when it comes to passing yards allowed, so Fifita will have to be at his absolute best in getting the ball downfield for large chunk plays.

Should he run into that problem, he still can make plays with his feet, something Doege wanted him to improve on in the offseason, which he did to an incredible extent.

Tre Spivey-Wide receiver

Tre Spivey
Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) during the second quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Spivey has emerged as an actual red-zone threat for the Wildcats and a useful weapon that can gain extra yards.

In an offense without a true No. 1 receiver, he has made his case to be that for Fifita, especially in the last game, as he seems to be improving as the season progresses.

In the first four games, Spivey had just five catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. In one game alone, the transfer out of Kansas State matched his season total in touchdowns and eclipsed his yards with 80.

As much of a red-zone threat as Spivey has become, he has a real challenge in front of him, as BYU is the second-best defense in the Big 12.

Ty Buchanan-Offensive tackle

Ty Buchanan
Ty Buchanan, alongside Sam Olson against Kansas State / Catherine Regan, Arizona Athletics

Buchanan is perhaps the most consistent lineman on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats, as he is one of the better run blockers in that unit and is an airtight pass blocker.

Ever since he came over from Texas Tech in the offseason, Fifita's blindside has been well-protected, and some of Arizona's biggest runs have come from that side.

Buchanan did come off the field for much of the OK State game due to an injury, but he has not been named on the latest availability report, which should give fans much confidence that the offensive line will be at full health.

The Wildcats will need that against a BYU defensive line and linebacking corps that prides itself on getting to the opposing team's backfield.

Tell us who you think will shine on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona when it plays BYU on Saturday by commenting on our X account. Just click the link here to find our page.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.