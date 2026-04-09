What Adding Jackson Shelstad Could Mean for Arizona

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Arizona’s next point guard, and one name keeps coming up: Jackson Shelstad. Nothing is official yet, but the rumors are definitely real. With the transfer portal wide open, it’s starting to feel like Arizona could be a serious landing spot for him.

Still, just because it could happen doesn’t mean it’s automatically the perfect fit.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Shelstad-to-Arizona Buzz Makes Sense

First off, the connection isn’t random. Arizona needs a point guard badly. With the position wide open, it makes sense that they’d go after someone experienced, and Shelstad checks that box. He’s played at a high level, he’s used to big moments, and he can score. That alone makes him appealing. Add in the fact that Arizona plays fast and gives guards freedom, and you can see why people are connecting the dots.

Plus, geographically and stylistically, it just feels like Jackson Shelstad is a natural match. It’s easy to imagine him stepping into that system and immediately having a role.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fit Isn’t Perfect and That Matters

Even with all the buzz, there are still real questions. Shelstad is more of a scoring guard than a traditional floor general. Arizona, on the other hand, thrives when the ball is shared and multiple players are involved. If Shelstad comes in and tries to do too much, it could disrupt that balance.

There’s also the defensive side of things. Arizona has built part of its identity on physical, aggressive defense, especially from the point guard spot. Shelstad isn’t known for being that type of defender, and that could be noticeable.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, breaks away for a layup as the Oregon Ducks host the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can He Adjust His Game?

If Arizona were to pick up Shelstad in the portal, he won’t need to carry the team like he may have had to before. Instead, he’d be surrounded by talent. That could actually make his life easier, reduce pressure, improve his shots, and give him more opportunities to play within the flow.

But he’ll have to buy into that role. Arizona doesn’t need a hero—they need a leader who fits into the system.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rumor vs. Reality

Right now, it’s all speculation. Shelstad is rumored to be strongly considering Arizona, and the interest seems real on both sides. But until something is official, it’s just that—a rumor. Still, it’s one that makes sense. And if it does happen, it could be a big move for Arizona’s season.

The question isn’t just if Jackson Shelstad goes to Arizona. It’s whether he becomes the right kind of point guard once he gets there.