Why Lloyd Sees Growth in Arizona’s 3-Point Shooting
The Arizona Wildcats were dominant once again, taking down West Virginia 88-53, and they did so on the heels of their outside shooting.
Arizona cashed 10 of their 23 three-point attempts in the win, with Brayden Burries leading the way with 4 threes. 6 different Wildcats — Burries, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov, Dwayne Aristode, and Anthony Dell’Orso — each connected on a triple in the win over the Mountaineers on Saturday.
The Wildcats haven’t been known for their three-point prowess this season, in fact it’s been their only weakness. Arizona often relies on its size and physicality on the offensive end. If they can shoot the ball like they did against West Virginia, they’ll become essentially unstoppable on offense.
After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke on Arizona’s breakout performance from three-point territory against the Mountaineers.
- “We showed up in the gym this morning for a little walkthrough, we saw those 3-point signs,” Lloyd said. “I think it reminded us that we needed to shoot some threes. We’re a good shooting team, and [Ross Hodge] is a really good defensive coach, and they have a really sound system, and we felt like some of those gaps that there was going to be a lot of tight help, and maybe we can get some throw-aheads in there, and our guys got some, and were able to knock some down.”
- “It was great,” he added. “Our guys did a great job of just playing the game with concepts, and great fundamentals, and great purpose tonight.”
Despite their struggles from outside this season, it hasn’t mattered for the Wildcats, who are 20-0 on the season, ranked 1st in the AP Poll, and are one of just three undefeated teams in the country along with Nebraska, and Miami (Ohio).
Their big 3 of Jaden Bradley, and freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries have helped catapult the Wildcats to the top of the AP Poll after beginning the season as the 13th ranked team.
The Wildcats will need to use their newfound shooting prowess in their next matchup, as they’ll face their biggest challenge yet in #13 BYU on the road. They’ll be tasked with finding a way to stop future top 3 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, who will be coming off a magnificent 43-point performance against Utah. Arizona will be looking to make a major statement against another contender in the Big 12.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.