Why Lloyd Sees Growth in Arizona’s 3-Point Shooting

The Arizona Wildcats were dominant once again , taking down West Virginia 88-53, and they did so on the heels of their outside shooting.

Arizona cashed 10 of their 23 three-point attempts in the win, with Brayden Burries leading the way with 4 threes. 6 different Wildcats — Burries, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov, Dwayne Aristode, and Anthony Dell’Orso — each connected on a triple in the win over the Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Wildcats haven’t been known for their three-point prowess this season, in fact it’s been their only weakness. Arizona often relies on its size and physicality on the offensive end. If they can shoot the ball like they did against West Virginia, they’ll become essentially unstoppable on offense.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) makes a jump shot during the second half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke on Arizona’s breakout performance from three-point territory against the Mountaineers.

“We showed up in the gym this morning for a little walkthrough, we saw those 3-point signs,” Lloyd said. “I think it reminded us that we needed to shoot some threes. We’re a good shooting team, and [Ross Hodge] is a really good defensive coach, and they have a really sound system, and we felt like some of those gaps that there was going to be a lot of tight help, and maybe we can get some throw-aheads in there, and our guys got some, and were able to knock some down.”

“It was great,” he added. “Our guys did a great job of just playing the game with concepts, and great fundamentals, and great purpose tonight.”

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite their struggles from outside this season, it hasn’t mattered for the Wildcats, who are 20-0 on the season , ranked 1st in the AP Poll, and are one of just three undefeated teams in the country along with Nebraska, and Miami (Ohio).

Their big 3 of Jaden Bradley, and freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries have helped catapult the Wildcats to the top of the AP Poll after beginning the season as the 13th ranked team.

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a lay up while Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) fails to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will need to use their newfound shooting prowess in their next matchup, as they’ll face their biggest challenge yet in #13 BYU on the road. They’ll be tasked with finding a way to stop future top 3 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, who will be coming off a magnificent 43-point performance against Utah. Arizona will be looking to make a major statement against another contender in the Big 12.