Social Media Reacts To Arizona's 20th Win Of The Season
Arizona remains undefeated. The Wildcats picked up their 20th win of the season on Saturday over West Virginia. The #1-ranked Wildcats showed exactly why they’ve been at the top of the AP Poll for so long in their win over West Virginia.
The win follows a 77-51 dismantling of the Cincinnati Bearcats earlier in the week as they remain one of only a handful of undefeated teams left in the country.
Unsurprisingly, social media was buzzing during Arizona’s win over the Mountaineers.
Social media’s thoughts
“WVU has really had open shots early… and has found it difficult to make them.
On the other hand Arizona is on fire.
Mountaineers trail 11-4 early.”
“Arizona scored on 5 of its first 6 possessions and leads 11-4 at the first media timeout”
“That possession perfectly sums up Arizona's hustle this season. Jaden Bradley misses the three, Mo Krivas taps it back out, and Bradley draws a foul and is heading to the line. Wildcats turning nothing into something seemingly every possession.”
“West Virginia has already gone zone 4 minutes into this game! The WVU coach knows this is gonna be a long day! Arizona is gonna win by 30 😂”
“Brayden's cooking early.”
“The size difference between Arizona & West Virginia is a player safety issue.”
“Arizona as good as advertised so far, #WVU trails 20-8 at the 11:48 mark.”
“Arizona is getting open shot after open shot. Wildcats lead 20-8 with 11:48 left in the first half.”
“Arizona is making West Virginia pay for going under screens.
Burries makes a three and WVU calls timeout down 32-16 with 4:31 left in the first half.”
“You kidding me, @JBsmoovve?”
“Arizona Basketball is UNGUARDABLE!”
“The last time you saw an Arizona team this determined, resilient and gritty?
They will never be out of a game..
@ArizonaMBB
#BearDown”
“You can put that up there with any half Arizona has played all season”
“This is a clinic right now. Ross Hodge can't even wait until the media timeout.
53-27 Arizona”
“Koa Peat, three-point shooter.”
“So here's the thing about the 3-point shooting ...
Arizona doesn't NEED to shoot lights out to beat just about anybody.
But if the Wildcats are hitting from beyond the arc - 9-21 so far today - they're basically invincible.”
“Imagine facing Arizona and Koa Peat and Krivas are making threes. Just go home at that point.”
“How good is Arizona? The Wildcats have been up by 20+ points most of the game against a good West Virginia team, despite their leader Jaden Bradley having a subpar outing. That is balance and dominance. #BearDown 🏀🐻⬇️🌵😼”
“Arizona absolutely dismantling West Virginia despite Jaden Bradley having maybe his worst game of the season. Shows you how deep this team is.”
“We're just about done here.
Arizona leads 78-48 with 3:46 left and Evan Nelson coming into the game.”
