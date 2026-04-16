Why Arizona's Rusk's Athletic Journey Anything but Ordinary

The Arizona Wildcats' newest tight end didn't always gravitate towards football when he was younger. What he grew up around was much different than a field of grass and a stadium. It was on a foam mat in a ring, surrounded by the sounds of gloves hitting pads and men being taken down.

Rusk's father, Steve Rusk, was a former standout wrestler for the Fighting Illini from 1994 to 1995 and qualified for the NCAA National Wrestling Championship twice. After that, he became an MMA coach for Pat Miletich Fighting Systems, helping train fighters such as Tim Sylvia, Robbie Lawler, Jens Pulver, and Matt Hughes.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Regular visits to the MMA gym was a huge part of Rusk's childhood and influenced his choice of sport until he was eight years old.

"[I] grew up wrestling around in the gym and just hanging out there," Rusk said. "When I got to

eight or nine years old, I think he quit pursuing that just because, obviously, a lot of those guys fly all over the country and all over the world to go to those places and fights. So he moved on from that to be more involved with me and my sports. I was always wrestling around in a gym somewhere."

Rusk didn't follow in his father's footsteps but did end up going to his alma mater. He chose football as his sport, and it's gotten him to the collegiate level. He started at Eastern Michigan, then Murray State, and ended up at Illinois from 2024 to 2025. Rusk played all 13 games there, racking up 217 yards and 19 catches with one touchdown.

Now, Rusk will be competing for a starting spot with the Wildcats after a single season with the Illini. Four weeks into spring practice, and coaches have taken notice of his athleticism.

Signing Rusk Was Priority to Miller

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Josh Miller celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona wasted no time in hitting the transfer portal to find new additions to the tight end room. As soon as the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl was over, tight end coach Josh Miller took it upon himself to pick Rusk up from the airport and convince him that Arizona was the place to be.

"He was a priority because he showed that he had the athletic ability to do what we wanted in the throw game," Miller said. "With that, although he wasn't asked to do some of the things that we're asking him to do in the run game, I felt like he can do it. And then at the end of the day, relationships matter. With that, we were able to do a lot of due diligence on him to feel confident that he was worth our while and worth investing in."

Rusk Fits Mold of What Arizona Wants at Tight End

Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) celebrates his team’s lead over the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Rusk is the exact description of what Miller and Seth Doege want as a tight end in the fast-paced, up-tempo offensive scheme. Before the beginning of last season, Miller expressed that he wanted his tight ends to be able to line up in the slot position when the play called for it. As a former wide receiver, Rusk could do just that,

Having that skill set valued in Arizona made Rusk a top priority for the Wildcats. On his official visit, Rusk felt that Arizona was the exact fit for him as well.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I wanted to just be able to commit somewhere fast and just have my feet in the ground, learn offense quick and just wanted to make the right decision," Rusk said . "I felt like this was the right place to be and when I went on my visit, I loved the staff and I loved my time here. I feel like I can join a room and we can have the best room in the Big 12 is all I wanted to do. That that was my that was my plan."