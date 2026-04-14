Arizona's Underrated Draft Prospects Who Could Be Steals

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a little over a week away, and the Arizona Wildcats prospects eagerly await the event to potentially hear their names called on April 23-25. The Wildcats have several players who hope to continue their football careers after a 9-4 season and a fifth-place finish in the Big 12.

The Wildcats had three of their defensive players invited to the combine after a season in which Arizona finished third in the Big 12 in defense. Safeties Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes all showcased their technical skills in front of NFL scouts and impressed, raising their stock before the big day arrives.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's 'big three' all contributed to the Wildcats' No. 1-ranked passing defense in the Big 12 and seventh in all of college football. For that, they are all solidified draft picks and will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on an NFL roster, but what about other Wildcats who showed out on Pro Day?

Let's take a look at a few Arizona Wildcats who showed out on Pro Day, who we think are underrated and should get their chance to compete for a job at the professional level.

Ayden Garnes Could Make a Difference on an NFL Team

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the safeties of Arizona are getting all the attention before the draft, the cornerbacks are not to be forgotten about. Redshirt senior Ayden Garnes was part of the Wildcats' secondary that finished the season with a 97.2 passing efficiency rating, which ranked No. 1 in the NCAA.

Garnes caught just one interception during the season and broke up eight passes. Although he did not grab many picks, he made up for it by being a lockdown cornerback whom quarterbacks rarely dared to pass his way.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 183-pound cornerback had an impressive Pro Day that would have stacked up with any other in the combine. His 4.00 shuttle and 7.00 3-cone drill would have ranked first compared to all other corners who performed in Indianapolis. His 4.37 40-yard dash would have been second.

Michael Dansby an Underrated Cornerback

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) intercepts a pass intended for SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dansby is another cornerback who contributed to Arizona's suffocating passing defense. Dansby had only two interceptions through 12 games but 12 total passes defended, showing he is always on the ball when it is through the air.

Although Dansby did not post statistics comparable to those of the most elite college football corners, he is still a strong outside cornerback with the potential to defend NFL wide receivers. Dansby is not the most flashy defensive back on the Wildcats, but he is one of the more consistent players who will stick to whoever he is assigned to.

Ty Buchanan's Consistent Production

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) looks on during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Buchanan was a major reason quarterback Noah Fifita was well-protected throughout the season, and the Wildcats finished with the fourth-best passing offense. Despite Buchanan not getting as much recognition, he is still a lofty pick for any team in need of depth in the trenches.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Buchanan brings with him experience and versatility on the offensive line. Buchanan can line up at either tackle or guard; he is athletic enough to play either position. Any NFL team that picks him up will get an offensive lineman with consistent play, good hands, and overall physicality.