Why Arizona Should Embrace Big 12 Private Capital Deal

Ever since Arizona joined the Big 12 Conference, fans have mostly talked about basketball. That makes sense because Arizona basketball is still the biggest brand in Tucson. But this new private equity deal with RedBird Capital could quietly become one of the most important moments for Arizona athletics in years. The interesting part is not even the money itself. It is what Arizona could do with it.

While schools like Brigham Young University and the University of Houston are reportedly backing away from the deal because they do not want to take on extra debt, Arizona honestly feels like the type of school that should seriously consider taking the risk.

Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) reacts Saturday, April 4, 2026, after a dunk during a Final Four game against the Arizona Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reality is, Arizona is entering a completely different world now. The Big 12 is not the Pac-12. Schools are spending aggressively, especially in football and NIL. If Arizona wants to compete long-term, it cannot rely solely on history and basketball tradition. That is why this deal feels important.

A $30 million boost could help Arizona improve football facilities, NIL support , recruiting infrastructure, or even fan experience upgrades. Those things matter now more than ever. College sports are turning into a business, whether fans like it or not. And honestly, Arizona has already shown signs of trying to evolve quickly since joining the conference.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) is defended by Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Football Is The Real Reason This Matters

This is where the conversation gets really interesting. Everybody knows Arizona basketball will always be relevant under Tommy Lloyd. But football is what could truly change the university’s national profile.

Last season proved that Arizona football can actually matter nationally again. The atmosphere around the program changed completely. Fans cared again. Recruits noticed. The school suddenly looked modern and exciting, rather than stuck in the past. That momentum is exactly why taking financial risks might make sense right now.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Arizona uses this money correctly, it could help keep football competitive in a conference where programs like Texas Tech University and Iowa State University are already pushing hard financially.

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 Is Trying To Survive Differently

The biggest thing people miss is that this deal is not really about debt. It is about survival. The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference make way more money than everyone else. The Big 12 knows it cannot win by playing it safe.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark walks on the field during the first half between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That is why Commissioner Brett Yormark keeps trying unconventional ideas. He understands the conference has to be aggressive to stay relevant. Arizona fits perfectly into that mindset right now.

Maybe the deal becomes risky later. Maybe some schools regret it. But Arizona feels like one of the few programs where the gamble could actually pay off, because the school finally has momentum in multiple sports at once. And in modern college athletics, momentum is everything.