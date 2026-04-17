How Arizona's Kennedy Taking Next Step in Storied Career

Last season, the Arizona Wildcats' linebacker corps was a tough group and one of the more impressive squads to take the field, confusing defenses with their blitz packages and overwhelming them with quickness and physicality.

Now, the group is looking to build off last season's success and become an even more dominant crew that teams in the Big 12 will need to heavily game-plan around. Arizona only lost two linebackers after the season in Riley Wilson and Max Harris, both of whom are looking to make it on an NFL team.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the many returnees is Chase Kennedy, a junior linebacker looking to make an even bigger splash after an impressive 2025 season in which he played in all 13 games and started eight.

Kennedy has become a key piece in the Wildcats' defensive system, and now will be involved much more after the leap he took last year.

Kennedy's Tackling Prowess Attributed to Constant Drilling

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Kennedy (11) celebrates tackle against Texas Tech Red Raiders during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As the season progressed last year, Kennedy began taking on an even bigger role than in the beginning. Through 13 games played, he amassed 42 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. His tenacity on the field is what made him an important piece to the Wildcats defense.

A truly good linebacker does not just become an excellent tackler by wishing for it. Kennedy put in the work in practice to get there. Linebacker coach Josh Bringuel's intense tackle drills have sharpened Kennedy's skills. Now, during spring practices, the drilling has become more important, as it is the time to get the form and technique down.

Chase Kennedy Mic'd Up 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/08j37mrqK4 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 13, 2026

"All those drills translate, like the launching drills, the redirect screen drills, all those translate," Kennedy said. "Even though it's not an actual body, just going through the movements every day, really training your body to just learn that way and do that every single day at high intensity, it translates. When we do see a real body, like you saw a lot of last year, we all Redline to the ball swarming."

Kennedy Becoming Leader for Arizona

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The key to becoming a great linebacker, or football player in general, is taking the next step to becoming a leader. Kennedy is already there and acknowledges what he must do to keep the linebacker room dominating in a new season.

"[The] only time I do my talking is when I'm on the field," Kennedy said. "I've kind of learned to grow off the field with that as well. So, I just feel like right now this year just really just trying to step into that role out of my comfort zone in a way and just try to lead the guys on and off the field the best I can."

Happy Birthday Chase Kennedy! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/6PdE5klcnW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Becoming a veteran on the team almost feels like it's expected of a player, especially in the linebacker room. That is the point that Kennedy is at, and he is willing to become what the team needs.

"We've been around a long time, the coaches push you to elevate, not just on the field, but off the field as well," Kennedy said. "We do the best we can, just bringing the guys along, new guys, young guys, freshmen, even guys who have been here. I feel like if the more you've been in the program, obviously the more comfort and trust you get among people if you're doing what you're supposed to be doing. We just try to bring that juice and energy anytime we can."