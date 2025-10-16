Top Transfer Joins Arizona Women’s Basketball Roster
It was a complete overhaul for the Arizona women's basketball program this offseason after going from Adia Barnes to Becky Burke as the program's head coach.
Before even leading the program in one game, Burke landed one of the top transfers in the Big 12 in Mickayla Perdue.
Perdue played at Cleveland State last season where she averaged 20 points and three assists per game. She shot 42 percent from the field on the season and 32 percent from deep on over six attempts per game. She was named the Horizon League Player of the Year and enters the season as one of the league's most dynamic scoring guards for Arizona and in the Big 12 as a whole.
The senior guard took a step forward last season after averaging 17 points per game two years ago with the Vikings. She had a season-high 33 points in the semifinals of the Horizon League conference tournament semifinals against Purdue Fort Wayne and scored at least 30 points in four games last season.
Perdue also connected on at least three shots from deep in 12 different games last year, including a season-high six shots made from deep in three different games against Purdue Fort Wayne, Wright State and Akron.
In the four games she appeared in with Cleveland State in the Women's NIT last season, Perdue averaged over 19 points per game on 32 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from deep.
With a completely overhauled roster, Arizona will need someone to step up to take some tough shots late in close games. With the scoring ability of Perdue that she has showcased the past couple of seasons, she is the most likely player to take those tough shots for the Wildcats.
Perdue is set to represent Arizona women's basketball at the 2025 Big 12 Basketball Media Day set for October 21 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. She will be joined by teammates junior Sumayah Sugapong and graduate student Noelani Cornfield who both also transferred to Tucson this offseason under Burke.
Arizona was picked to finish 14th in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. The expectations are low for the team in year one under Burke heading into this season.
