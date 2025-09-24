Arizona WBB Conference Slate Announced, Big Games Revealed
Arizona women's basketball is entering a new era under head coach Becky Burke. The non-conference schedule for the Wildcats this upcoming season was announced last month. It features 11 games after two exhibition games before the season starts for Arizona.
The official Big 12 conference schedule was dropped earlier on this week on the Wildcats twitter account.
It features 18 games from the end of December through the end of February. Just four days after it concludes non-conference play at home against Bellarmine, Arizona will host Utah on December 22 to open Big 12 play. Arizona will head to Boulder to take on Colorado on December 31 to conclude the two games being played before the new year.
Overall, Arizona will be playing nine games at home and nine games on the road against conference opponents.
Last season, the Wildcats went 19-14 overall and 10-8 in conference play, which led to them finishing eighth in the Big 12. The conference winner from last year in TCU, will host Arizona on January 17, while second place Baylor will host the Wildcats in the third-to-last game of the regular season on February 21.
Arizona will be heading to Tempe in the final game of January on the 28th to take on Arizona State before hosting them in Tucson on February 14.
The toughest road trip for Arizona in conference play this season is at the end of January, when it has three of four games in a week-and-a-half stretch on the road against TCU, Iowa State, and Arizona State, with a home game against Kansas in between.
This year remains a season with a lot of questions in year one under Burke, as almost the entire roster from last season was overhauled. We should learn a good amount about this new look Arizona roster under Burke during non-conference play before the Wildcats head into Big 12 play against these conference opponents.
Burke had a lot of success in her most recent destination at Buffalo. She'll look to carry that success over into a much tougher and more physical conference in the Big 12. This year will be a huge test for her and her team in Tucson.
What are your thoughts on how the conference schedule looks in the first year of a new era under Burke as the head coach?