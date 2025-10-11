Where Arizona Finds Itself in Big 12 Preseason Poll
The Big 12 women's basketball preseason poll was released earlier this week, with Arizona coming in at No. 14 out of 16 teams. The lone two teams behind the Wildcats were Houston and UCF, while Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Arizona State find themselves ranked just ahead of Arizona in the preseason poll.
It was TCU who came in at the top of the preseason poll, followed by Iowa State and Baylor, Oklahoma State and West Virginia to round out the Top-5.
Last season, the Wildcats went 19-14 overall and 10-8 in conference play, which led to them finishing eighth in the Big 12 by the end of the year.
It is a new era for Arizona women's basketball under new coach Becky Burke. Following the departure of Adia Barnes and the hire of Burke, almost the entire Wildcats roster from last season has been overhauled, which has led to a lot of questions about the team this season. However, Burke has expressed immense confidence in her team ever since she was hired and made the moves she made.
This year remains a season with a lot of questions in year one under Burke. We should learn a good amount about this new look Arizona roster under Burke during non-conference play before the Wildcats head into Big 12 play.
In non-conference play this year for the Wildcats, they have 11 games that follow two exhibition games. The conference schedule features 18 games from the end of December through the end of February.
Just four days after it concludes non-conference play at home against Bellarmine, Arizona will host Utah on December 22 to open Big 12 play.
Burke had a lot of success in her most recent destination at Buffalo. She'll look to carry that success over into a much tougher and more physical conference in the Big 12. This year will be a huge test for her and her team in Tucson. They are going to be tested right out of the gate in year one.
Arizona also did not have a player listed in any of the preseason awards or the 2025-26 All-Big 12 Women's Basketball Preseason Team.
It appears that Burke may have taken note all of this.
