Huge Commitment News for Arizona Women's Basketball
The Arizona women's basketball team continues to add to the team, picking up a verbal commitment from center Callie Hinder, a huge prospect out of Phoenix, AZ, for the 2026 class.
Arizona emerged as the top school for Hinder over offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Providence and Pittsburgh.
Those weren't the only schools to offer Hinder a scholarship, as 20 programs attempted to reach out to her in hopes of her joining their team.
Hinder ultimately chose to make Tucson her home after visiting the Jayhawks' campus in Lawrence just one week ago.
Despite being sought after by numerous schools, Hinder is astonishingly not ranked by ESPN, 247 Sports, or On3, which is surprising given her length, size, and potential on the court.
Burke has made quick work in the recruitment space since she was hired on April 9. Hinder joins three-star prospect forward Priyanka Pronnam out of Pennington, NJ, as the latest player to join the program.
Pronnam made the decision to join the women's basketball program a week ago and announced the choice to commit on social media as well.
Arizona seems to be heavy on the front court as bot Hinder and Pronnam are over 6-feet tall. Hinder is 6-foot-6 while Pronnam is 6-foot-2.
Hinder was originally from Australia, but currently resides in Chandler, AZ and plays for Phoenix PHH Prep High School, her latest stop after Chandler Hamilton and Tempe Corona Del Sol.
Hinder helped the prep program to a national title in the Canyon Athletic Association in 2025.
The standout center averaged an impressive 10.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in her first two years of high school basketball.
Hinder's size could deal some serious damage to opposing teams in terms of rebounding and controlling the front court in a conference that deals in physicality.
A standout big, Hinder played on Australia's U19 women's team this year and contributed to the team's silver medal efforts, despite playing an average of just 15 minutes per game. Team USA beat Australia to win the gold medal by an 88-76 score.
Arizona hired Burke after former head coach Adia Barnes left for SMU when a contract extension dispute occurred, causing her to move to a different direction.
Burke comes to Arizona after an impressive season at Buffalo that saw her lead the program to a school record 30 wins and WNIT championship appearance.
The season before that, her team went 19-14. Burke plans to continue attracting recruits to the Wildcats for the 2026-2027 season.
