3 Shining Players in Arizona's Dominant Victory Over Northern Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats are now 5-0 following their latest 84-58 domination of the Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive game in which they outscored their opponents by double digits.
In its latest game, Arizona outrebounded Northern Colorado 45-33 and outscored it in the paint 54-22, showing the difference in physicality throughout the four quarters. The Wildcats' bench also outscored the Bears' bench by a score of 42-15.
With yet another blowout win under their belts, the Wildcats now possess a heavy amount of momentum going into their next game against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on November 29 at 6 p.m. (MST).
"That was probably the ultimate team win that we've had so far this season," Head coach Becky Burke said. "To go out and just beat somebody pretty good. Feels really nice. I think we've had some games where we've gotten a lead and let some people creep back in and we feel like we let up in some capacity in the fourth quarters of some of these games. to go and just get a good solid win by a large margin. I think these guys would attest to the fact that it just feels really really good."
The Wildcats were able to fire on all cylinders thanks to the stellar play of these three players, who both scored at will and imposed their will in the paint.
Daniah Trammell-22 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
The sharp-shooting 6-foot-1 freshman forward out of Cincinnati, OH, once again had an impressive night from the field, shooting 64.3% and posting a season high in points.
In all five games played, she has shot below 50% from the field just once and shot a perfect 100% in the season opener against UC Riverside.
Trammell is one of three true freshmen who led in points, showing the level of talent that Burke's young team harbors.
"I just try to keep it simple," Trammell said. "As a freshman, it is kind of overwhelming being in the game, but I'm nothing without my teammates. They know my favorite spots on the court and they just give me the ball and they put me in the best position to be successful. So, this game right here, I give it all to my teammates. They're the reasons why I even have the stats that I have."
Kamryn Kitchen-16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Kitchen came off the bench and ignited a dominant showing from the bench with precise shooting, going 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line.
Her 16 points are a season high and show potential to help the Wildcats as they go deeper into the season and into the Big 12 portion of the schedule.
Kitchen also had a big third quarter, scoring a team high 8 points and going 2-for-3 in both field goals and 3-point shots.
Sumayah Sugapong-4 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
Sugapong may not have had the most points on the team, but was able to affect the game in many other ways, recording a team high in rebounds and having the second most assists.
Her eight defensive rebounds were a major reason the Wildcats were able to score easily in transition and prevent the Bears from scoring second-chance points.
The standout freshman will look to continue displaying her versatile skills as the in-conference portion of the season fast approaches.
