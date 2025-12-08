Arizona Women's Basketball Drops a Late Game Thriller

Arizona’s 72–69 loss to New Mexico on Sunday at the McKale Center was a tightly contested matchup defined by momentum swings, statistical contrasts, and some late-game drama. Although Arizona mounted several rallies, the Lobos ultimately walked away with a signature road win.

New Mexico built an 11-point lead at one stage, punishing Arizona on the boards and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.

Arizona made a final push in the closing minutes, trimming the deficit to one possession and even regaining the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds, but a turnover on the inbound pass sealed their fate. This will drop the Wildcats to 6-2 on the year, suffering their second consecutive loss.

Arizona’s offensive production was mixed throughout the game. According to ESPN.com, the Wildcats shot 40.7% from the field, a respectable but inconsistent performance that became more problematic when combined with their struggles from the perimeter. They connected on only 25% of their three-point attempts, which limited their ability to stretch New Mexico’s zone and forced them to rely heavily on drives and paint touches.

Free-throw shooting was another costly area; Arizona went 17-for-27 at the line, just 63%, leaving valuable points off the board that might have changed the outcome. Despite these issues, Arizona still managed to generate 30 points in the paint and showcased the depth of their rotation with 32 bench points, contributions that kept them competitive even when shooting fluctuated.

The Wildcats did produce several standout individual performances. Noelani Cornfield delivered one of her most complete efforts of the season, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, and five steals, keeping Arizona afloat whenever the offense stalled. Her playmaking generated several high-value looks inside, and her defensive pressure created transition opportunities.

Off the bench, Tanyuel Welch added a season-high 16 points, providing instant offense in key stretches, while Daniah Trammell contributed 13 points, helping Arizona stay within striking distance throughout the second half. These contributions demonstrated both the depth and resilience of the team, even in defeat.

Defense

Defensively, Arizona showed moments of high energy and disruption. They forced 20 New Mexico turnovers, converting them into 20 points, which was critical in fueling their late-game comeback. Their perimeter pressure frequently disrupted New Mexico’s ball movement and forced rushed possessions.

However, these defensive strengths were undermined by a significant disadvantage on the glass. The Lobos outrebounded Arizona 44–32, repeatedly extending possessions with offensive rebounds and controlling defensive boards to limit the Wildcats’ second-chance scoring.

This gap on the glass played a major role in allowing New Mexico to maintain control of the game’s tempo and scoreboard for most of the afternoon.

For Arizona, the narrow three-point loss offered both encouragement and clear areas for improvement. The Wildcats demonstrated grit, depth, and defensive toughness, but issues with shooting consistency, free-throw accuracy, and especially rebounding proved too costly to overcome.

As the season progresses, tightening execution in these areas will be essential if Arizona hopes to avoid similar outcomes in future close contests. Despite the loss, the Wildcats showed that they can compete wire-to-wire even against disciplined, physical opponents and their late rally suggests there is plenty of potential for growth moving forward.

