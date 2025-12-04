Daniah Trammell Making a Statement for Arizona Women’s Basketball

In late November 2025, the Big 12 Conference announced its weekly awards for women’s basketball. Alongside the official Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the conference now recognizes three additional players with the Starting Five designation, spotlighting other standout performers across the league in their conference. A freshman Arizona Wildcat won this award after a standout week.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Last week, the Starting Five included:

Audi Crooks (Iowa State) — Player of the Week

Sydney Benally (BYU) — Freshman of the Week

Leah Harmon (UCF)

S’Mya Nichols (Kansas)

Daniah Trammell (Arizona)

Daniah Trammell defending CSU Bakersfield's Crishawn Coleman | Arizona Athletics

This is the first conference honor of her early career, and the first such honor for the Wildcats in the 2025–26 season.

Trammell earned the accolade after a productive week for Arizona, which included wins over Northern Colorado Bears and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. She stood out, lighting up the stats and even posting an impressive career high of 22 points against Northern Colorado. Over the course of that week, she averaged 15.0 points per game.

Trammell’s season numbers are already encouraging for a freshman adjusting to college-level competition. 13.2 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, on 23.5 minutes per game average playing time.

She’s become quite the post presence in what has often been a lineup that relies somewhat on the midrange. Having a versatile forward who can score efficiently and consistently is a valuable piece for Arizona’s offense.

Arizona’s decision to use a four-guard lineup makes Trammell’s role noticeable and complementary to the perimeter guard play.

Earning a Starting Five recognition early in her college career can boost both confidence for Trammell and trust from coaches. She can carry a scoring load and produce under pressure, even as a freshman.

Winton Woods forward Daniah Trammell (33) grabs a rebound during their win over St. Ursula on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team as a whole is young and building, so trying to find parts and grow as a team can come down to these little details, like award-winning players. The team, early on, has seen transfers and older players producing well, and if the freshmen start to step up, it could be crucial moving forward.

With 13.2 ppg on 57.1% shooting, she’s showing she can thrive with significant minutes already (23.5 mpg). As she continues to learn the system and adapt to conference competition, she could grow into an even more prominent role for Arizona, both offensively and on the boards.

For Trammell, consistency will be key. Maintaining high shooting efficiency, getting more rebounds, and contributing defensively will be crucial as conference play heats up and opponents get tougher.

