Arizona Women’s Basketball Sets Its Sights on Growth in 2026

With a 9-3 overall record and a competitive position in the Big 12 standings, Arizona has shown offensive firepower and resilience in early play but there are clear areas for improvement as conference games heat up.

Given the Wildcats’ current statistical profile and team dynamics, Arizona’s New Year’s resolution for 2026 should be to strengthen defensive identity and rebounding consistency while preserving its offensive efficiency. This is a plan that can elevate them from solid contenders to a team capable of deep postseason success.

Offensive Strengths to Build On

Arizona has been one of the more productive offensive teams in women’s college hoops this season. Through its first 12 games, the Wildcats are averaging 78.3 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the field, outscoring opponents by an average margin of +12.4 points. These figures indicate a squad that can truly score in bunches and generate high-efficiency offense — a critical first step toward Big 12 success.

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unselfish play has also been a hallmark of Arizona’s offense, with the team averaging 17.3 assists per game compared to just 14.8 turnovers, creating an assist-to-turnover ratio that often tilts possessions in their favor.

These numbers show that Arizona already has a dynamic scoring core and the ball movement necessary to compete at a high level. However, offense alone won’t be enough in the grueling Big 12 gauntlet.

Defensive and Rebounding Challenges

The Wildcats’ offense has been impressive, but their defensive and rebounding consistency lag behind both of which are crucial for winning close games and handling bigger, more physical Big 12 opponents.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Defensively, Arizona has allowed 65.9 points per game, which is respectable but not lockdown level when facing teams that can stretch the floor or play at varied tempos. Meanwhile, on the glass, Arizona’s rebounding numbers the Wildcats are being out-rebounded slightly, with a -0.3 rebounding margin despite some size disadvantages.

Against physical Big 12 lineups and teams that pound the paint or control tempo through second-chance possessions, this rebounding deficit could cost Arizona close games and limit offensive opportunities of their own.

Why This Resolution Matters

Big 12 conference play is notorious for its physicality and balance of power where games are often decided by defense, toughness on the boards, and execution in tight situations. Strengthening these areas will pay dividends not just in regular-season wins but also positioning for the postseason.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

By focusing on defensive tenacity and rebounding strength, Arizona can protect its scoring advantage while limiting opponent efficiency. This dual emphasis would create a more balanced team capable of beating both shoot-and-score threats and grinding, physical opponents.

