Arizona Women's Hoops Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Forward
Arizona head coach Becky Burke has prioritized recruiting since taking over the job in April. While the Wildcats have been very active in recruiting the 2026 cycle, Burke and her staff are already looking ahead to future classes as well.
Arizona Offers 2028 Forward Prospect
On October 11, Burke and Arizona extended an offer to Sydney Douglas, a 2028 forward prospect from Centennial High School in Corona, California.
While Douglas is only in her sophomore year at Centennial High School, she already looks like one of the best high school women's basketball recruits in the country. ESPN ranks the 6'7" forward as a 4-star recruit with a grade of 95.0.
Since Douglas is a 2028 prospect, she doesn't yet have a positional or overall ranking in the class. While she's currently listed as a four-star, that rating will likely rise to a five-star as recruiting sites continue to grade out the rest of the class.
Douglas comes from an athletic family. Her father, Rome Douglas, was an offensive lineman for USC and went on to briefly play in the NFL. Her mother, Maylana Martin, was an elite basketball player at UCLA and was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft.
According to Made Hoops, Douglas already holds offers from over 30 Division I programs, including some of the nation's best, such as South Carolina, USC, and UCLA. Arizona is far from being early on her recruitment, but it's better to be late than never when recruiting a player of Douglas' caliber.
Back in January, Douglas told 247Sports what she's looking for in a school, explaining that the relationship with the coaching staff and future teammates will be the most significant factor in her decision.
- "The relationship I have with the coaches will be big," Douglas told 247Sports. "I want to see which environment I like the most. All that stuff will play a factor. I'll also look at the team at the time I'm ready to commit. I want to see the teammates I get along with the best."
So if Arizona wants to land her, Burke will have to be able to keep building a relationship with Douglas throughout her recruitment, and the Wildcats will have to show her that there's no place better than Tucson to continue her basketball career.
There's still a long way away before Douglas will ultimately commit anywhere, and given how coveted she is by some of the best programs in the country, Burke will have to push hard to land her.
