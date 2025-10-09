2026 Five-Star Small Forward Puts Arizona In Her Top 5
Arizona women’s basketball and head coach Becky Burke have prioritized recruiting since Burke took over the program in April.
While the Wildcats have yet to land any recruits for the 2026 class, they just got some good news about one of the best prospects in the cycle.
Elite 2026 Prospect Names Arizona In Her Top 5
Kamora Pruitt, a 6’2” small forward from Legion Prep Academy in Dallas, Texas, narrowed her decision down to five schools. On social media, she announced that Arizona is one of those programs alongside Oklahoma, Baylor, North Carolina State, and SMU.
- "Let's see where this journey takes me," Pruitt wrote on X.
247Sports’ composite rankings list Pruitt as a five-star prospect, the No. 4 small forward, and the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2026 class.
Rivals has a similar rating for Pruitt, although they list her as a four-star recruit. They also rank her as the No. 4 small forward and No. 27 overall player in the class.
Being considered a serious contender to land a player of Pruitt’s caliber is a significant accomplishment in Burke's first recruiting cycle as the Wildcats' head coach
Under former head coach Adia Barnes, Arizona had struggled recruiting in recent seasons. According to 247Sports, the Wildcats finished with the 51st-ranked class in the country in 2025 and didn’t sign a single prospect in 2024.
When Barnes left, it was clear Arizona would need an infusion of talent on the roster to be competitive, and it looks like Burke is on the right track to achieving this.
While Arizona is in Pruitt’s top five, it faces an uphill battle to land her. Since Pruitt is from Texas, the Wildcats will have to battle with Baylor and SMU, where, ironically, Barnes now coaches, to pull her out of state.
NC State is also a major player in Pruitt’s recruitment. She made an official visit there in June and again in September. She seems interested in the Wolfpack, sharing pictures she took with players and NC State head coach Wes Moore on social media.
She also traveled to Norman this fall on an official visit with the Sooners, making them a real contender in landing her as well.
While she hasn’t visited Arizona, Pruitt did share that the Wildcats visited her in Dallas on a home visit on September 12, and she’ll likely travel to Tucson at some point this season before making her decision.
There’s a long road ahead in the battle to land Pruitt, but it’s a positive sign that Arizona is already making progress in pursuing some of the best talent in the 2026 cycle under Burke.
Please be sure to share your thoughts about the Wildcats being named in Pruitt's top five. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.