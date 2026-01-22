Arizona Tears Through Cincinnati In Latest Home Win

After two consecutive close games, the No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats are now back to overwhelming their opponents, taking advantage of a second-half explosion to beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-51 at home on Wednesday.

In the first half, Arizona (19-0) shot a disappointing 36.7% and led by a close margin. In the second, the Wildcats adjusted and shot 48.5%, outscoring the Bearcats (10-9) 44-24. Arizona also took full advantage of free throw opportunities that were given, shooting 28 from the stripe and making 20.

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' dominance in the paint clearly showed again, outscoring Cincinnati 48-14 in that area. Arizona also outrebounded the Bearcats 46-33 by the end of the game.

Four Wildcats scored in double digits. Motiejus Krivas led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Ivan Kharchenkov was second with 14 points and two rebounds. Koa Peat ended his night with 13 points and six rebounds.

First half

Arizona stormed to a 15-6 lead behind Kharchenkov's four points scored and a masterful hookshot by Krivas to cap off the run. Cincinnati then came from behind to shorten the Wildcat lead to 15-12with 11 minutes left in the half, just before a media timeout.

The Arizona defense began showing some cracks at that point in the game. With nine minutes left, the Bearcats took the lead 17-16 following three made free throws from Shon Abaev. That lead then went up to 20-16 after Abaev made his 3-point shot.

The Wildcats eventually took the lead back with six minutes left in the half. Tied at 20 apiece, Peat's thunderous slam pushed Arizona to a narrow 22-20 lead.

Pocket pass to a SLAM 🔨 pic.twitter.com/rKlDg8vdpu — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 22, 2026

Arizona slowly began building its lead after that, using its athleticism and size in the paint while taking advantage of Cincinnati's missed shots, turnovers and fouls.

Krivas' slam dunk pushed Arizona to a 26-22 lead with five minutes remaining in the half. A pair of free throws by Burries then made it 28-22. By the end of the first half, Arizona clung on to a 33-27 lead.

STRONG take by the big fella. pic.twitter.com/5pmYIifVII — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 22, 2026

Second half

Cincinnati chipped away at Arizona's lead and pulled to within two points at the start of the second half. The score was 33-31 until a 5-0 run by the Wildcats made it 38-31 with 17 minutes left to play.

The Bearcats went on a scoring run of their own after that, going on a 7-2 run to make it a 40-38 game with 14 minutes left to play.

Once again, Arizona's size and strength overwhelmed the Cincinnati defense and went on an 8-0 run to push its lead to 48-38 with 11 minutes remaining.

From there, the Wildcats controlled the pace of the game and kept Cincinnati at bay, leading by 10 through much of the half. Krivas and Awaka dominated in the paint, ensuring all points were earned on defense and imposing their will on offense.

Arizona's biggest lead of the night so far, 12 points, came after Kharchenkov's layup sailed into the basket following a defensive stand, making it a 56-44 game with six minutes left to play. That lead grew to 14 after Bradley scored off a layup following a Bearcats turnover.

With five minutes left, the Wildcats' lead then got up to 16 points following a pair of free throws made consecutively by Krivas and Bradley. Bradley's set of shots made it a 62-46 game. Burries then nailed a 3-point shot to make it 65-46with no signs of Arizona slowing down.

Kharchenkov then drove to the rim and scored on a hook shot to bring the Wildcats to a 21-point lead at 67-46 with three minutes remaining. The Wildcats' scoring dominance continued until the final buzzer, winning 77-51, propelled by an electric second half.

The Wildcats will be back on the court to defend their undefeated record when they play West Virginia on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center at 12 p.m. (MST).

