When Does Arizona Commit Caleb Smith Kickoff His Season?
The Arizona Wildcats have one of the most impressive 2026 classes in the nation, and that is thanks to the players they were able to get on board. They got some player onboard sooner than others, which helped get the class started off right. One of the players that they got on board, kicker than the others, is Caleb "The Jet" Smith.
Smith is a wide receiver from the state of Texas, who has a lot of potential to be among the better players in the state. He is about as good as it gets for players in this class, and he is one of the first players to announce their commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. He bought in before the rest of them, which speaks.
Smith is set to kick off his season soon, as he is set to play later this month as part of his first game in his final high school season before college. As mentioned in the description, he plays high school football for Allen High School in the state of Texas, which is one of the better teams in the state. The Allen High School star is going to kick off his season on August 29th, when he plays against Midland Legacy High School.
Prior to the season, the Arizona Wildcats football commit and the Allen High School star detailed his final season.
"Preparing myself for my last high school season took a lot of hard work and dedication. It consisted of waking up early, lifting weights, running, and putting in everything I got into my last season," the talented recruit who is committed to the Arizona Wildcats stated when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his preparation for this last season with Allen High School in Allen, Texas.
He would then detail what he is looking for the most out of his own game.
"My personal goal is to get over 1000 receiving yards and 2000 all-purpose yards. Missing out on my junior year has made me have high expectations for myself this upcoming season."
Finally, he discussed what his team goals look like.
"My team goal for this season is to win a state championship. Our team has put in so much work since losing in the 4th round of playoffs last year. Since we lost that game, we’ve had the mindset of winning a state championship."
