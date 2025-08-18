Is Arizona Late to Recruiting DaJohn Yarborough?
The Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting players and new players every day, even if they aren't offering each prospect. The Wildcats have done a great job in the 2026 class, as they have landed many different commits.
They have landed many different players from inside the state, but they have also done their fair share of landing commits of outside the state. It is safe to say that they have done their fair share of in-state recruiting from many different classes. They have landed players at many different positions, which shows their ability to recruit nearly any position inside the state, which is also key.
Arizona has a total of three commits from inside the state in the 2026 class.
One of the in-state commits that they have is Malachi Joyner. Joyner is a fantastic offensive lineman and one of their better players in the class. He held offers from many different teams, but his ability to remain solid has shown through his loyalty to the Wildcats.
Another player that is committed to them from inside the state is Keytrin Harris. Harris is a defensive lineman, who is set for his first season with Compass Prep High School. He was targeted by many different schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins, and many others. This has allowed him to become one of the most talked about players in the Wildcats cycle, and his talent speaks for itself.
The final player from inside the state that is committed is Hamisi Juma. Juma is one of the longest committed figures in the class, and he has not shown any signs of backing off his commitment anytime soon. He is one of the most intriguing players in the class for a valuable reason, as he is a great athlete.
The Wildcats have started to recruit heavily in the state of Arizona in the 2027 class, but they have fell short thus far. They recently offered one of the better interior offensive linemen in the country, who is also one of the better players in the state of Arizona. That player being Dajohn Yarborough. The issue here is the fact the Wildcats are extremely late to the scene. They are an in-state program yet they will follow behind Arizona State, Alabama, and many other programs. This will be something to watch, as we inch closer.
