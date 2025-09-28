Tracking Key Big 12 Results and How They Impact ASU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 2-0 in Big 12 play and control their own destiny to make it back to another conference title game at this point.
Kenny Dillingham's team is in a great spot to replicate what was done last season, but it is still intriguing to keep up with what fellow contenders from around the league are currently doing.
Arizona State on SI tracks a small handful of key games from within the conference below.
Cincinnati Defeats Kansas
The Jayhawks and Bearcats were locked into a shootout virtually the entire game. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels threw for over 400 yards and once again nearly willed his team to victory, but Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby got the last laugh - throwing a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game.
The Jayhawks begin Big 12 play 1-1, while the Bearcats open up 1-0 in league play. The Sun Devils do not face either during the regular season.
Utah Dominates West Virginia
Devon Dampier and the Utah Utes levied dominance over the Mountaineers following the loss to Texas Tech in week four. The Utes built up a 28-0 lead by the time halftime came around and never looked back.
The Sun Devils are set to travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah in two weeks, while they are set to host West Virginia on November 15, in what is set to be the Homecoming game.
Baylor Defense Struggles vs Oklahoma State
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson bounced back from an up-and-down showing against Arizona State with three first-half touchdowns against Oklahoma State, who is fresh off moving on from longtime head coach Mike Gundy.
The Cowboys saw much success when running the ball against the Bears, taking great liberties on a thin Baylor defensive line to the tune of over six yards per carry in the first half.
The Bears eventually won comfortably despite showing continued cracks - they still must play catch-up despite the victory due to the week four loss to the Sun Devils.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!