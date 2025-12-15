Revisiting ASU's Final Record Prediction Ahead of Big 12 Play

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have taken the nation by storm, starting the season

@UCLA - Win

Arizona State secures its first quadrant one win of the season in a surprise win over a team that began the season ranked high in the AP top 25.

Oregon State: Win

The Sun Devils need this victory, as it's considered a quadrant three game. Expect the balanced offensive attack to get the job done.

Colorado: Win

Arizona State starts off Big 12 play in winning fashion in a home game against Tad Boyle's overachieving Colorado Buffaloes.

@BYU: Loss

Don't be shocked if the Sun Devils make this game more competitive than one may anticipate. However, BYU being at home while also rostering an uber-talented team that features star AJ Dybantsa will prove to be too much to overcome.

Kansas State: Win

PJ Haggerty is the highest scoring player in the nation per game, aiding Jerome Tang's effort for a rebound season. However, the remainder of the roster hasn't always lived up to the billing, and the Sun Devils should be at an advantage at Desert Financial Arena.

@Arizona: Loss

The Sun Devils make the yearly dreaded trip to Tucson on Jan 14, while they were competitive in the same game last season, this Arizona squad is ranked number one in the nation for a reason.

@Houston: Loss

Arizona State follows up the trip to Tucson with a trip to face the reigning national runner-ups. This Houston team has an incredible infusion of high-level underclassmen talent and veteran presence.

West Virginia: Win

The Sun Devils snap the losing streak with what might be a "get-right" game against a West Virginia squad that currently profiles as among the bottom in the Big 12.

Cincinnati: Win

Cincinnati has been among the most disappointing teams in the Big 12 thus far. While that has the potential to change, Arizona State just appears to be the better team currently.

@UCF: Loss

UCF has been one of the other surprise teams in the Big 12 - they secure a win here in a continued effort to keep Johnny Dawkins on as head coach.

Arizona: Loss

The Sun Devils prove to be more competitive the second time around, but Koa Peat and company once again overpower them late.

@Utah: Win

Utah has been the weakest team in the Big 12 to this point, according to metrics. Arizona State SHOULD win this game, but time will tell.

@Colorado: Loss

Colorado gets revenge the second time around.

Oklahoma State: Win

Oklahoma State has been another pleasant surprise, but the Sun Devils get the best of Steve Lutz's squad in the stretch run of the season.

Texas Tech: Win

Arizona State gets their marquee win of the season over JT Toppin and the Red Raiders.

@Baylor: Loss

Baylor is in the midst of some down years relative to what was seen in their title season in 2021 - they do secure the home win over ASU here.

@TCU: Win

TCU will pose a strong challenge, but Hurley gets the best of Jamie Dixon on this night.

Utah: Win

Arizona State completes the season sweep over Utah at home.

Kansas: Loss

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley yells to players in the first half of the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a real opportunity for another marquee victory. A win is attainable here, but Darryn Peterson is a game-changer in scenarios such as this.

@Iowa State: Loss

Iowa State looks to be every part of a national title contender this season. This will be an uphill climb, especially on the road.

OVERALL: 20-11 (9-9 Big 12)

Arizona State very likely position themselves to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season with a finish in this manner.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn't dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

