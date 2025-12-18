TEMPE -- The turbulent 2025 campaign is almost in the rearview mirror for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program.

First, they must fulfill the Sun Bowl obligation that they have, as they are set to face the Duke Blue Devils on December 31 in El Paso.

The game is seen as a transitionary one of sorts - as the veterans who so choose to play will get an opportunity to go out on a high note, while the promising youthful talent will receive opportunities to set the tone for the 2026 season as well.

The 2026 recruiting class will, unfortunately, not be able to participate in the game, as no one who has signed to the program will be able to enroll until January. Still, the magnifying glass is on this class like never before.

Craig Haubert of ESPN has a special interest in TE Hayden Vercher, who is among the top 300 players in the class according to the site, and for good reason.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"In an offense that regularly utilizes multiple tight end sets and will lose top producer Chamon Metayer, Arizona State must reload at the position. Vercher, from California, can help replace some of the receiving production from Metayer after he finished second on the team in receptions.

Over his final two high school seasons, Vercher caught over 120 passes for over 1,700 yards. He has excellent length, good speed, and notable agility, along with advanced route-running ability. Though adding some bulk would help, he has the receiving tools to play a role as a freshman.

His development as a blocker will determine how quickly his role grows, but if the Sun Devils continue to utilize tight ends the way they have in recent years, Vercher will have a place in the offense in 2026."

The point that the Sun Devils' offense under Marcus Arroyo utilizes ample 12/13 personnel (two or three tight ends) is an astute one, although the hierarchy from within the room is unclear in an era without both Metayer and Cameron Harpole.

Kentucky tight end Khamari Anderson (15) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Christian Harrison (5), during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Will ASU's TE Room Look Like in 2026?

The most natural replacement for Metayer in the starting 11 is soon-to-be redshirt freshman AJ Ia, who brings a four-star pedigree and already has an NFL build.

Khamari Anderson, a 2025 transfer from Kentucky, also figures to feature in certain sets, while Vercher and fellow lauded recruit Landen Miree will also potentially be in line to see extended action under position coach Jason Mohns.

Arizona State tight end coach Jason Mohns watches his tight ends during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Another Freshman Impact ASU More in 2026?

The two clearest options as far as impact players in the 2026 class go are QB Jake Fette and EDGE Julian Hugo.

Fette scored north of 100 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter for Del Valle (El Paso) and will likely receive a chance to earn the starting job at the position in spring and fall camp. Hugo will also be thrust into a position group that is set to see the top four contributors at the position make a transition to the professional level.

Arizona State's Early 2027 Class Even More Promising

Dillingham and staff have already secured commitments from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland and four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen - two major victories in attacking the California/Texas pipelines.

The Sun Devils are also in major pursuit of a pair of local prodigies for the 2025 Arizona state champions in Basha - OT Jake Hildebrand and RB Noah Roberts have become points of emphasis for the staff over the last year.

Roberts - a top five running back in the class - recently listed Arizona State as a top 10 option in the process, while the program has been linked as a favorite for Hildebrand for some time as well. There is much time until the process is in the backburner, but the program is certainly in a strong spot.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .