Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham Addresses Michigan Job Rumors
Just when the wild coaching carousel began to cool down, the Michigan job opened as the school parted with Sherrone Moore after an internal investigation revealed “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham heard his name in rumors as a potential suitor for the suddenly open Wolverines job. He addressed those rumors Saturday as the Sun Devils prepare to take on Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
“I think that’s cool, I guess,” he said to reporters via PHNX Sports. “That’s one of the best programs in the country, it’s one of the best logos in the country, I think everybody can agree there. In today’s era, I think it’s one of the best jobs in the country.
“That doesn’t change how I feel about here. That doesn’t change that my sister’s my neighbor, that doesn’t change that my parents live three doors down, that doesn’t change that my son’s best friend is my sister’s daughter. So, none of that changes, but it is one of the best jobs in America and it’s an unbelievable brand. It’s a great opportunity for somebody.”
It sure sounds like Dillingham is happy keeping his feet where they currently stand despite any rumors surrounding what he considers “one of the best jobs in the country.” When he took over for Arizona State in November 2022, he referred to the role as his dream job. He’s an Arizona State alum and became the first Arizona native to serve as the Sun Devils’ head coach.
Dillingham led Arizona State to a Big 12 championship and first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs last year. The Sun Devils fell to Texas in double overtime in their first CFP game. This year, Arizona State went 8-4 and tied for fourth in the Big 12. Dillingham inked a contract extension through ‘29 after last year’s CFP run. According to Chris Karpman of 247Sports, Arizona State and its coach are “close” to a contract amendment that would increase his annual base compensation.
Even as the successful young coach is rumored for the Michigan job, it appears that Dillingham remains 10 toes down in Tempe, Ariz.
