Arguing Why ASU Men's Basketball Will Exceed Expectations This Season
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has undergone substantial challenges over the last six months, as the program went 13-20 in the 2024-25 season, which was the worst mark under longtime head coach Bobby Hurley.
The program faced a mass exodus in the fallout - seniors such as Alston Mason exhausted eligibility, while prized recruits Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all transferred elsewhere following their freshman seasons.
The roster is almost entirely new, and Big 12 coaches aren't buying what Hurley has built in recent months, as the Sun Devils were voted to finish last in the league in their second campaign as members.
Arizona State on SI makes three points as to why the Sun Devil team will surprise many in the 2025-26 season, below.
Point Guard Stability
The addition of Pepperdine transfer Moe Odum will be far more significant than anyone previously anticipated over the spring.
The senior averaged over 13 points per game while also shooting 37.9% from three-point range for a Pepperdine team that nearly made a run to the West Coast Conference title game.
Perhaps the most important thing that Odum displayed was the ability to rise to the occasion against better competition - as he scored 24 points against Gonzaga last December, while scoring 19 points apiece against both Santa Clara and Saint Mary's in the aforementioned conference tournament.
High Ceiling Bigs
Mor Massamba Diop has received a substantial amount of attention over the summer after signing with Arizona State following a stint in Spain in which the Senegalese center averaged 16.3 PPG, 7 RPG, and 1.6 BPG.
Respected college basketball insider Jon Rothstein made it a point to mention Diop as an impressive player on the team when he attended a practice - other bigs such as Dame Salane and Allen Mukeba will factor into a more complete front court as well.
Three-Point Marksmanship
This one is massive, as many of Hurley's offenses have fallen short in the past due to a lack of floor spacing and knockdown shooters.
Odum's marksmanship has already been discussed, while Georgia State transfer Adante Holiman shot 38.6% from range last season on nearly nine attempts per game. Marcus Adams Jr. shot 39.5% from deep on nearly five attempts per game.
There are other players on the roster that have potential to be great floor spacers/shooters at the Big 12 level, but those are the main players that have proven it in the world of NCAA basketball to this point.
