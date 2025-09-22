3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State's Victory Over Baylor
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's 2025 Arizona State team began its Big 12 title defense in encouraging fashion on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils' 27-24 victory over Baylor wasn't a linearly successful outing - but the defense and offense both stepped up when needed most in what was a solid example of complementary football.
The defense featured several individual players worthy of recognition - from nickelback Kyndrich Breedlove, to linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, to Myles "Ghost" Rowser, but these three players stood above the rest.
3. C.J. Fite
Fite brought his traditionally dominant gap coverage to the table on Saturday. The Sun Devils once again held an opponent to just around three yards per carry - save for the 41-yard run from Baylor's Bryson Washington that inflated the totals.
The junior played a major role in Baylor needing to rely on Sawyer Robertson in regular doses during the game - and Fite's second-down sack of the quarterback late in the game set the stage for Arizona State to secure a game-saving stop.
Fite continues to prove to be one of the most fearless and consistent players on a talented defense.
2. Keyshaun Elliott
Jordan Crook last week. Elliott this week.
The New Mexico State transfer may not win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for week four, but he certainly set the tone for what the Sun Devil defense was able to accomplish after the opening drive or two.
Elliott was flying all around the field, totaling 10 total tackles, a sack, and a key pass breakup on Baylor TE Michael Trigg in a third-down scenario.
Elliott will continue to be one of the key players in Arizona State's pursuit of another Big 12 title.
1. Keith Abney II
Abney was quite arguably the most consequential player in the entire game - between both teams.
Abney not only secured an interception in what was a perfectly timed jump on an errant Robertson throw - he also did a phenomenal job in coverage against an array of Baylor wide receivers that are considered impact players.
Abney's NFL draft stock will only continue to rise if he keeps up this level of play.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
