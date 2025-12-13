How Arizona State's Football Season is Being Perceived

TEMPE -- It's not always simple to quantify success in the world of college football - especially with so many moving pieces in play on a week-by-week basis. This goes for the Arizona State Sun Devils as well.

While a faction of the fanbase has labeled the 2025 season as an overall success, others have categorized the campaign as a disaster.

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports is somewhere in the middle, gifting the Sun Devils a B- grade for the 8-4 mark put together by Kenny Dillingham.

"The Sun Devils might be the most difficult program on the list to grade. They finished a respectable 8-4 and were the only team to upset Texas Tech during the Red Raiders' Big 12 title campaign. They also dealt with major injuries, lost in nonconference to Mississippi State and dropped a third Territorial Cup in four years with a 23-7 loss against Arizona. Arizona State was capable of contending for the Big 12, and their path gets more complicated after losing multiple starters to the portal."

ASU on SI explores the high and low points that the season that was that ultimately made the 12-game slate a mixed bag.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High Points of 2025 ASU Season

26-22 Win vs. Texas Tech on October 18

27-24 Win vs. TCU on September 26

24-19 Win vs. Iowa State on November 1

The win against Texas Tech is undoubtedly the most impressive feat that the team secured in 2025. They not only won the game in Tempe, but were the only team to stay within a 10-point deficit in the Red Raiders' 12 win season.

The TCU and Iowa State wins marked moments of the season in which the Sun Devils stayed alive in the Big 12 race despite facing numerous tests leading up to those games.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Low Points of 2025 Season

24-20 Loss vs. Mississippi State on September 6

24-16 Loss vs. Houston on October 25

23-7 Loss vs. Arizona on November 28

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mississippi State loss was one that was not only unexpected, but was also a game that a Dillingham team looked unprepared to play in - a truly rare occurrence. The Houston loss marked the end of the Sam Leavitt era and made it exponentially more challenging to reach the Big 12 title game again, while the Arizona loss meant that Arizona State ceded the Territorial Cup once again following a 49-7 win a year ago.

The ultimate verdict between both sides of the spectrum likely lies somewhere in the middle. Arizona State had their fair share of humbling defeats and triumphs - which should both be acknowledged in the midst of a fascinating offseason that is to follow.

