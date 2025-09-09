The Aftermath of Arizona State’s Painful Loss
Arizona State came into its matchup with Mississippi State riding some momentum, but left Starkville on the wrong end of a frustrating 24-20 loss. The loss didn’t just sting on the scoreboard. It also put a spotlight on the problems in their offense. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 20-7 lead and appeared to have things under control, but when it mattered most, the offense faltered.
The Sun Devils built a 20-7 lead and seemed to have control of the game, but the offense stalled at critical moments.
The most painful moment for sundevil fans occurred when it came at the goal line, where Arizona State ran the ball three straight times and still failed to punch it in. Missed chances like these allowed Mississippi State to stay alive and eventually steal the win.
Quarterback Sam Levitt had a rough game. He finished with only 82 passing yards and was held to just 10 of 22 passing for 82 yards, far below his usual standard.
Leavitt’s decision-making and ball security, once seen as strengths, looked shaky.
A Predictable Passing Game
Arizona State’s passing attack has also become alarmingly predictable. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson carried the entire load, accounting for 68 of the team’s 82 passing yards. While Tyson is a star, defenses know what to expect when they play the Sun Devils with injured players like transfer Jaylen Moss. ASU’s offense appears to be one-dimensional.
The run game wasn’t the problem. Arizona State piled up 250 rushing yards, usually enough to win. But in college football, teams need balance. Without an effective passing game, defenses can load up against the run and force mistakes.
Tough Road Ahead
This loss stings even more for Sundevil fans, considering ASU’s tough schedule ahead. They will be playing Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, and Utah. All four are among the Big 12’s most formidable opponents, and Arizona State’s broken offense could lead to a rough stretch.
The defense has shown promise, and the ground attack looks solid, but unless Levitt regains his confidence and new playmakers emerge, the Sun Devils may continue to fall short in big moments. For now, fans are left wondering if this is a wake-up call or the start of a disappointing season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!