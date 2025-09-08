Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 2
Week 2 featured a handful of quarterbacks who couldn’t quite get their footing — and it cost some of their teams. Here are the most disappointing QB performances from the weekend.
Also, less-than-honorable mentions to Duke's Darian Mensah, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, and Oregon State's Maalik Murphy. The stats are "there" (sort-of) for them in Week 2, so that's why they escaped the list, but the ending of their games were troubling.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
The five-star freshman ran into a problem in his first road test. Underwood finished 9 of 24 for 142 yards with no touchdowns in No. 15 Michigan’s 24–13 loss at No. 10 Oklahoma. The Wolverines were shut out at halftime as Oklahoma’s defense kept Underwood off schedule. The Michigan QB was coming off a tune-up performance against New Mexico where he completed 67.7% of his passes for 251 yards and one TD.
Zane Flores, Oklahoma State
It was a long night at No. 8 Oregon for Mike Gundy and company. QB Zane Flores went 7 of 19 for 67 yards and two interceptions before being pulled in a 69–3 defeat. After a week of unfriendly banter between head coaches, Flores going out there and getting destroyed definitely stung.
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
When the Sun Devils needed him most, QB Sam Leavitt was nowhere to be found. Leavitt finished 10 of 22 for 82 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as No. 12 ASU fell 24–20 at Mississippi State on a 58-yard TD in the final 30 seconds. Arizona State ran for 251 yards, but the inconsistency under center proved costly and they couldn't escape with a win. They are now unranked in the AP Poll Top 25.
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
The former Tennessee QB suffered another loss and this time it was a 34–27 home loss to UNLV. Iamaleava finished 29 of 41 for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he also lost a fumble. An 0-2 start and more turnovers than touchdowns against UNLV is not what the Bruins signed up for (although the Rebels are a good team and deserve some credit here too).
Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia
The Mountaineers’ offense was ineffective in a 17–10 loss at Ohio. Marchiol went 15 of 26 for 178 yards with one interception and took three sacks as WVU managed only 250 total yards and two third-down conversions all game. To add insult to injury, the WVU defense actually played well. The Mountaineers' defense had three interceptions and Ohio didn't score in the second half.
DJ Lagway, Florida
The numbers were respectable (23 of 33 for 222 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), but the points just weren't there for UF (USF also registered a safety against the Gators). No. 13 Florida fell at home to South Florida, 18–16, on a last-second field goal, capping a night of missed chances. It was the wrong time for the offense to struggle as Florida has a gauntlet the rest of the way and now HC Billy Napier may be sitting on the hottest seat in the country.
Mark Gronowski, Iowa
The South Dakota State transfer’s adjustment to Big Ten play remains a work in progress (and that's being polite). Gronowski completed 13 of 24 passes for 83 yards in a 16–13 loss to No. 16 Iowa State. Through two games, the passing hasn’t been there as Gronowski has 127 passing yards this year and a horrendous 27.2 QBR.
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Clemson escaped Troy 31–24, but boos rained during a mistake-filled first half. The Tigers and Klubnik picked it up in the second half but 0-2 was a real possibility on Saturday. Klubnik ended the game with 196 yards, two TDs and one INT. They will take the win, but Clemson is still closer to their worst case scenario than meeting their orginal expectations.