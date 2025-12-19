Why Arizona State Duo Remains in Strong NFL Draft Position

TEMPE -- There's little doubt that the 2026 Arizona State football roster will look considerably different than this campaign.

Part of this is due to juniors Keith Abney II and Jordyn Tyson all but set to enter the 2026 NFL draft. It is doubtful that either will participate in the December 31 Sun Bowl, and now the focus moves towards where each will go come April.

SI writer Daniel Flick slotted both of the All-Big 12 performers among the top 100 prospects in the class ahead of the CFP - and rightfully so.

Tyson: #10 Overall Prospect

"Tyson missed three games due to a hamstring injury, but he’s still the best receiver in the class. He’s explosive in and out of breaks, an easy separator and a game-changer after the catch. Tyson projects as a future No. 1 wideout."

There's more competiton for the title of top receiver in this class than was anticipated a few months ago, as USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate have emerged as legitimate threats to be drafted in the top 10 on top of Tyson.

However, Tyson's track record over the last two seasons - tape, intangibles, production, and everything in between - speak above all else. The Texas native has the blend of route running, precision timing when breaking coverages down, burst to win in the long game, and willingness to serve as a blocker that make him jump off the page.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson will join Brandon Aiyuk and N'keal Harry as recent Arizona State greats at the receiver position to be drafted in the first round.

Abney II: #57

This placement would have Abney as a second-round pick - he is currently slotted in as the eighth best CB in the class according to Flick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are some unorthodox aspects of Abney's positioning as a boundary corner - as his frame would typically point to a player that is utilized more in the slot compared to on the outside. However, Abney's tape is as consistent as it comes to sticky coverage while being penalty-averse. Abney's placement as a leader of the defense certainly helps his case as well.

The next several months will be crucial for both stars, as well as running back Raleek Brown, tight end Chamon Metayer, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, and numerous other Sun Devils that appear to be poised to make the jump from an extremely successful program over the last two seasons to professional football.

