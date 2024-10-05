How to watch Arizona State vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time
The Arizona State Sun Devils return to action this weekend with a key Big 12 Conference football game vs. the visiting Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas (1-4, 0-2) has struggled to start the 2024 season, but Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is not taking them lightly.
"They're the same team that was predicted to potentially win the league," Dillingham said during his media availability on Monday. "This is a good football team, and sometimes people can just look at the record, and you can get skewed, but that is not accurate with this team."
"They won nine games last year, if you include the bowl game. They returned almost everybody. So this isn't like this team forgot how to play football. Two plays flip the other direction, and they're the 12th ranked team in the country, undefeated and favorites to win the Big 12."
After losing to Texas Tech 30-22 on Sept. 21, the Sun Devils have had two weeks to prepare for the Jayhawks - and to get healthy. Running back Raleek Brown is expected to be a big part of the game plan after struggling with a hamstring injury to start the season. His presence should take some pressure off Cam Skattebo, who had 87 touches in the last three games.
Here are details on how to watch Arizona State's Big 12 matchup with Kansas on Saturday.
HOW TO WATCH ARIZONA STATE VS. KANSAS
Who: Kansas (1-4, 0-2) at Arizona State (3-1, 0-1) in a Big 12 football matchup
When: 5 p.m. PT | Saturday, October 5
Where: Mountain America Stadium | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2