Full Arizona State-Baylor Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) are attempting to extend their conference win streak to three games against the Baylor Bears (13-13, 3-10) on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils are coming into the game following a monumental 72-67 win over #13 Texas Tech on Tuesday night, while Baylor lost to Kansas State by a score of 90-74 on the same night.

Preview key game information, an examination of Baylor's potent offense, an Arizona State x-factor, and a game prediction below with Arizona State on SI.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with forward Allen Mukeba (23) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Information

WHO: Arizona state @ Baylor

WHERE: Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

WHEN: 2:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN2

The Skinny: Baylor has struggled relative to their standards in the seasons since winning the national title in the 2020-21 season, as they have failed to reach the sweet 16 since that point.

Scott Drew has still managed to draw in a substantial amount of talent in the years that have passed since, including a lottery pick in Jeremy Sochan.

Arizona State, meanwhile, has played their best basketball in Big 12 play over the last three weeks, including their first win streak in the midst of conference action over the last two years.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Baylor: Catalyzed by Pair of Guards

Baylor averages 83.0 points per game and ranks 36th in offensive rating per KenPom as of Friday.

The Bears have put together a potent offensive attack that is predicated on a duo of guards in sophomore Cameron Carr and freshman Tounde Yessoufou.

Carr has been exceptional in his first season in Waco, as the 6'5" guard has put together 11 20-point performances and still leads the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game, which includes a 38.6% mark from behind the arc. Yessoufou heavily considered Arizona State in the fall of 2024 before ultimately committing to Baylor, and looks to have the tools to be a future lottery pick in the NBA draft. The freshman is less than two weeks removed from the best performance of his collegiate career, where the dynamic scorer put 37 points up in a loss to BYU.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket as BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona State x-factor: Noah Meeusen

Meeusen has quietly been the most impactful player on the Arizona State roster this season over the last four weeks, save for Moe Odum and Massamba Diop.

Numerous teammated and coach Hurley have praised the native of Belgium for his "cerebral" approach to the game - citing his advanced nderstanding of the game despite just beginning to adjust to the college game a handful of months ago.

The sophomore is poised to start for a second consecutive game after playing phenomenal complimentary basketball in the win over Texas Tech - Meeusen's two-guard size, comfortability switching between on/off ball, and defensive instincts make him one of the most enticing players on the roster on a game-to-game basis.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) celebrates with teammate Noah Meeusen (15) against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Today, Meeusen will be tested on defense with Baylor's guard duo in Carr and Yessoufou, while also presumably having opportunities to showcase three-point shotmaking, as well as a budding track record as a secondary playmaker behind Odum.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

This is certainly a "trap" game for the Sun Devils - as they have the potential to advance their case as an at-large team in the upcoming NCAA tournament picture.

Arizona State is confined in several areas heading into the game, including available rotation players, while also playing in a potentially hostile environment in Waco. Drew is a coach that tends to show up at peak form late in the season, while Baylor's high offensive variability gives the team potential to unleash an onslaught.

Ultimately, Odum is in position to have another incredible performance, while Diop is well positioned to have a great two-way showing as well - expect the remaining rotation players to continue playing amazing complimentary ball to a tee in a Sun Devil victory.

