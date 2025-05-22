James Harden's Support of Arizona State is Invaluable
James Harden has become an integral piece of both Arizona State basketball and the University at-large over the last 15 years.
The shooting guard's story with the program began in 2007 when the McDonald's All-American out of Los Angeles became the most prized recruit to ever commit to play in Tempe.
The next two seasons were met with mixed results, as the Sun Devils missed the tournament in his freshman season and advanced to the round of 32 in 2009.
Harden then used a 20 PPG season to springboard himself to become the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
It took several seasons for Harden to make the turn to NBA superstar - but when he did, it was spectacular.
The combo guard won NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018 and peaked at averaging a mind-numbing 36 PPG in 2019.
His game has aged gracefully as well - making the entire Sun Devil fanbase proud, even in the late stages of his career.
Harden's support of the program means more than anything, however.
His jersey was officially immortalized in 2015 - joining other legends such as Byron Scott and Fat Lever.
The L.A. native makes visiting Tempe on a yearly basis a priority - connecting with every rendition of both the men's and women's teams. He has released Arizona State inspired colorways for his signature shoe line with Adidas.
He even revealed that he contributed a significant amount of personal funds to help aid Bobby Hurley in building the roster for the 2024-25 Sun Devils.
Front Office Sports previously reported that Harden aided the basketball NIL fund in the form of an 'upper six figures' payment.
This commitment did not work out for the Sun Devils, as prized recruits Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali were not retained by the program.
It's the thought that matters here at the end of the day - Harden clearly desires to see a day that the Arizona State basketball program is a power, and is willing to put support behind the efforts to see it become a reality.
As for the upcoming season - Hurley will be tasked with carrying out a new vision with a nearly entirely new roster after numerous players either completed eligibility or transferred elsewhere.
