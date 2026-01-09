ASU Continuing to Trend for Top In-State 2027 Lineman

While the 2026 college football transfer portal has consumed most of Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham’s attention, he and his staff have remained active on the high school recruiting trail, as they continue to make progress with several elite prospects in the 2027 class.

One of those prospects is a four-star in-state offensive lineman recruit who recently explained why Arizona State is one of the schools that has stood out in his recruitment so far.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Speaks on His Arizona State Recruitment

On Jan. 1, Arizona State on SI reported that Jake Hildebrand, a four-star offensive lineman from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, had named the Sun Devils as one of his final 10 schools, along with Alabama, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) leads the team onto the field during the Open state championship against Chandler at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham and his staff have been pursuing Hildebrand for over two years, first extending an offer to him in June of 2023 and hosting him on campus in Tempe for several unofficial visits.

While all ten of Hildebrand's finalists are very much in contention for him, the young offensive tackle recently told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that he currently feels most "connected" to five schools: Arizona State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When discussing the Sun Devils, Hildebrand explained that his relationships with Dillingham and Arizona State's offensive line coach, Saga Tuitele, are key reasons the program is near the top of his list.

"Some of my favorite things about ASU are the relationships that I’ve built with Coach Dillingham and Coach Tuitele," Hildebrand told Wiltfong. "They are two really great coaches. Coach Tuitele I have been able to make a deeper relationship with him."

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

He continued, "Also I’ve been able to become friends with some of the commits in the 2026 class. And even some of the players on the team as well.”

Although it’s clear that Hildebrand thinks highly of Arizona State, Dillingham and company will have to compete with some of the nation’s top programs to land him. As the hometown school, the Sun Devils have a strong chance to win his recruitment, but it will undoubtedly be a battle to do so.

Basha tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) celebrates a win over ALA Queen Creek during an Open Semifinal game at Dobson High School in Mesa on Nov. 30, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If ASU lands Hildebrand, the 6’5”, 285-pound offensive lineman would be a significant addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 114 overall prospect in the country, the No. 11 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona.

Hildebrand hasn’t set a commitment date, but with his list narrowed to 10, he should make a decision in the coming months.

