Arizona State Makes Top 10 for Elite 2027 Recruit

TEMPE -- The 2025 season is now behind Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils following an 8-5 campaign that was concluded with a Sun Bowl loss to Duke on December 31.

The turnover period from the ending of the 2025 season and preparations for 2026 - even beyond next season - was incredibly brief, as the transfer portal is set to open on Friday morning.

While the program has been hit with suboptimal news in certain areas, they have continued to put a great deal of time and care into cultivating strong recruiting classes, as evidenced by a 2026 class that is headlined by four-star quarterback Jake Fette as the potential future face of the program.

The focus now must shift to protecting Fette in future seasons - an encouraging development in that process came on Thursday afternoon when local offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand of Basha high (Chandler) named his top 10 schools ahead of his commitment as part of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Arizona State has Strong Competition for Hildebrand

Arizona State OL coach Saga Tuitele has his work cut out for him, as USC, Miami (Fl), Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Utah, and Texas A&M will all be potential suitors for his services as well.

Recruiting service On3 currently gives the Sun Devils a 23.5% chance to win the sweepstakes for the services of the consensus four-star, but Oregon and Texas A&M loom as serious competitors in their own right.

I have been so blessed to have received the attention and opportunities to continue my education and playing the game I love. I have been able to see alot of amazing programs and meet so many wonderful coaches with their staff. Thank you to all, so… pic.twitter.com/LwSTtHRiQg — Jake Hildebrand (@JakeH_2027) January 1, 2026

Hildebrand Would be Seamless Fit With ASU

It's no secret that Arizona State has coveted the 6'5" tackle for some time - with Dillingham sending the Basha product a "golden ticket" back in the summer to signify a great deal of interest in the talented prospect.

The interest - along with the local ties and clear fit - make this a potential match made in heaven that will only accelerate the national profile of the program.

Hildebrand - if he is to commit to play in Tempe - would likely project as a day-one starting swing tackle that has the ability to play either side, and would become a great weapon at the disposal of whoever is going to start at quarterback come 2027.

The commitment date for Hildebrand is unclear, but it can be assumed that it will come before the end of 2026.

