Arizona State’s Quarterback Battle Will Define Spring Football
Spring football is right around the corner for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and one storyline already stands out above the rest: the quarterback competition.
With practices expected to begin soon in Tempe, fans will be watching closely to see who takes control of the offense heading into the 2026 season.
While there are several interesting storylines around the program, the battle under center will likely shape how the team looks this fall.
Cutter Boley Enters as the Favorite
Right now, the most talked-about name in the quarterback room is Cutter Boley. Many people view him as the favorite to win the starting job when spring practices begin.
Boley transferred from Kentucky after a season that showed both potential and growing pains. Last year, he threw 15 touchdowns, but also had 12 interceptions. Even though those numbers were mixed, some flashes showed why coaches still believe in his talent.
One important thing to remember is that Boley didn’t have a lot of help around him last season. His supporting cast struggled, and the team went through some coaching uncertainty. Now, he is entering a much more stable environment with better weapons at his disposal. Because of that, many believe Boley could take a big step forward this season.
Mikey Keene Brings Experience to the Competition
Even though Boley may be the favorite, the starting position isn’t a guarantee. Veteran quarterback Mikey Keene will also compete for the starting position.
Mikey Keene would be a standout candidate for his experience and consistency. Throughout his football career, he has been accurate and dependable, which are two qualities coaches value highly in a quarterback.
His presence also gives Arizona State something every good team needs: a reliable option if things don’t go as planned.
Having a quarterback like Keene in the room pushes the entire group to improve.
Young Quarterbacks Looking to Impress
Behind the two main signal callers, there are also some younger players hoping to prove themselves.
Jake Fette and Cam Dyer will likely get chances during spring practices to show what they can do. Even though they probably won’t start right away, spring football is a great opportunity for them to learn the offense and get comfortable with the team.
A Crucial Spring for Arizona State
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has made it clear that competition is a major part of the culture he wants to build in Tempe. The quarterback battle is a perfect example of that philosophy in action.
Spring practices will give the coaching staff their first real look at how the offense might develop this year. If one quarterback separates from the pack, it could give the team stability heading into the summer.
For now, the quarterback race remains wide open. But over the next few weeks, it may become the most important storyline of Arizona State’s offseason.
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.