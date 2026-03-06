Arizona State’s Quarterback Battle Will Define Spring Football

Spring football is right around the corner for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and one storyline already stands out above the rest: the quarterback competition.

With practices expected to begin soon in Tempe, fans will be watching closely to see who takes control of the offense heading into the 2026 season.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there are several interesting storylines around the program, the battle under center will likely shape how the team looks this fall.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) throws a pass against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley Enters as the Favorite

Right now, the most talked-about name in the quarterback room is Cutter Boley. Many people view him as the favorite to win the starting job when spring practices begin.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley transferred from Kentucky after a season that showed both potential and growing pains. Last year, he threw 15 touchdowns, but also had 12 interceptions. Even though those numbers were mixed, some flashes showed why coaches still believe in his talent.

One important thing to remember is that Boley didn’t have a lot of help around him last season. His supporting cast struggled, and the team went through some coaching uncertainty. Now, he is entering a much more stable environment with better weapons at his disposal. Because of that, many believe Boley could take a big step forward this season.

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Kentucky 41-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mikey Keene Brings Experience to the Competition

Even though Boley may be the favorite, the starting position isn’t a guarantee. Veteran quarterback Mikey Keene will also compete for the starting position.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Mikey Keene would be a standout candidate for his experience and consistency. Throughout his football career, he has been accurate and dependable, which are two qualities coaches value highly in a quarterback.

His presence also gives Arizona State something every good team needs: a reliable option if things don’t go as planned.

Having a quarterback like Keene in the room pushes the entire group to improve.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young Quarterbacks Looking to Impress

Behind the two main signal callers, there are also some younger players hoping to prove themselves.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball during ASU practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Fette and Cam Dyer will likely get chances during spring practices to show what they can do. Even though they probably won’t start right away, spring football is a great opportunity for them to learn the offense and get comfortable with the team.

A Crucial Spring for Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has made it clear that competition is a major part of the culture he wants to build in Tempe. The quarterback battle is a perfect example of that philosophy in action.

Spring practices will give the coaching staff their first real look at how the offense might develop this year. If one quarterback separates from the pack, it could give the team stability heading into the summer.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, the quarterback race remains wide open. But over the next few weeks, it may become the most important storyline of Arizona State’s offseason.