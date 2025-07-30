Analyst Makes Bold Claim on Sun Devils' Ceiling
Arizona State is entering Kenny Dillingham's third season as head coach with undeniably high expectations after reaching the College Football Playoff out of seemingly nowhere a year ago.
The Sun Devils return a well-endowed roster, including Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Leavitt, star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and a defense that will only be down one starting player from 2024.
That has driven many in the media and fan worlds alike to select the Sun Devils as repeat Big 12 champions - thus the representative of the conference in the CFP.
ON3 Sports' J.D. Pickell isn't buying the hype, however.
Pickell has predicted Baylor and Texas Christian to be the two programs that square off in the title game come December - which would be a full circle of the 2014 season that saw them share a conference crown with the absence of a championship game.
Baylor and TCU are both worthy contenders in the Big 12. There is much evidence that points to both teams boasting elite offenses and both are well coached across the board - much like the Sun Devils.
Despite this, Arizona State and Texas Tech is what the championship game matchup is likely to settle on if things go according to plan.
The Sun Devils are simply too talented on the front line, too deep, and too well coached to not have the inside track to make it back to the Dallas area for another shot at the conference title. Meanwhile, Texas Tech reportedly has the most expensive roster in the conference, boasts one of the very best transfer portal classes, and returns QB Behren Morton.
Baylor and TCU could know their respective fates in the infant stage of the season, as both play challenging non-conference slates prior to playing Arizona State to close September out.
If the Sun Devils manage to beat both Baylor and TCU - Dillingham's squad would certainly hold the inside track on reaching the promised land once again.
Before that, the program opens up the new season on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
