Shaun Aguano Reflects on Cam Skattebo's Time With Arizona State
Cam Skattebo is undoubtedly tied to the Arizona State football program moving forward after a Heisman Trophy caliber season in 2024 - the type of season that will forever immortalize a player amongst a fanbase.
With Skattebo now off to the NFL, the Sun Devils will have work cut out for them when it comes to replacing him adequately during the 2025 season, but it remains important to reflect on what was as well.
Arizona State RB coach Shaun Aguano joined Brad Denny's 'Speak of the Devils' show to discuss numerous topics - one of which revolved around reflecting on Skattebo's time with the program before becoming NFL bound.
The first question on Skattebo revolved around what Aguano's favorite memory of the star from last season was:
"The one that is probably on the internet the most is the one against Utah. You know he stumbled and bumbled and I don't know how he stayed on his feet and scored, and also you know the catch that he made at Texas when his helmet came off and so I mean there's so many to think of, but he was a dynamic player."
Skattebo had many memorable plays over his two seasons in Tempe, and it could be extremely challenging to pinpoint one singular moment that stacks up against the rest - that is simply a testament to the impact that was felt within the program.
Aguano was then asked where Skattebo's 2024 stacks up in terms of impressiveness during the former's time as a coach.
"You know, his production for the team probably ranked really, really high up there. What he did for the team, not only from a running the ball standpoint, but also from the blocking/leadership standpoint. And so it's way up there. And in the season that we had was incredible as well."
There's little denying that Skattebo was instrumental in the rise from three win team to College Football Playoff representative - now it is up to a Sun Devil team that is returning the vast majority of starting players from that team in 2025 to back up what was previously built.
