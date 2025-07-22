EXCLUSIVE: Dane Weber Talks Arizona State Recruiting Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better programs in the nation, as they are fresh off one of their most productive football seasons ever. The Sun Devils are searching for some new blood in the water, as everyone knows recruiting is what keeps the football cycle spinning.
One of the positions they are after heavily in the 2027 recruiting class is the quarterback position. They have offered multiple players, but one player has become a priority target for the majority of programs. This includes Arizona State Sun Devils, as they are targeting Dane Weber from the state of California. Weber is one of the nation's most intriguing prospects in the class.
Weber recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to provide his latest updates in his recruitment.
"My latest recruiting updates from Arizona State are that I’m definitely feeling the love from Tempe, since the June 15th date. I’ve heard from a multitude of coaches and have received graphics, hype videos etc, all in all showing a bunch of love."
The talented recruit has already started to connect with multiple coaches.
"The coaches I’m hearing from the most right now are Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham. Both are great people and have shown tons of love since the June 15th date."
The talented recruitment is interested in visiting, but when would that be if he does visit at all?
"We have talked briefly about going on a game day visit, as seeing the atmosphere would be something I would love to do. As of right now, there is no set date, but I’m sure there will be one here soon."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been talking to the prospect often, but there are other programs who have been talking to Weber more. He provides the list with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Recently, I have been talking to Oregon, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Mississippi State the most out of the schools I don’t have offers from, all looking to try and schedule a game day visit this fall. Contact has been really high with schools like Kansas, Cincinnati, and Washington."
The talented prospect provides the future layout for himself.
"Next, I will be taking a couple of game day visits this fall to schools where I feel the interest is the most mutual. From there, I will be focusing on my season to make sure I’m in the best position to help my team win as many games as possible. And a commitment date will be at a later disclosed time after the season."
